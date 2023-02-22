    Trending News

    Waltair Veerayya OTT release: When, where to watch Telugu action film online

    Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan starrer Waltair Veerayya is all set for its OTT release soon. Know when, where to watch it online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 22 2023, 16:41 IST
    Waltair Veerayya is all set for its OTT release soon.

    Recent Telugu film releases like RRR, Pushpa, Godfather and Veera Simha Reddy have propelled the Telugu film industry to new heights. While Veera Simha Reddy became a blockbuster and earned Rs. 300 crores globally, RRR became the first Indian film to bag the prestigious Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Waltair Veerayya has not been left behind either. Since its premiere on 13 January 2023, the action film has been earning applause and has crossed the Rs. 200-crore mark.

    Waltair Veerayya is a Telugu-language action film starring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi who has starred in over 150 films. It is directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

    After its box office success, Waltair Veerayya will premiere on OTT platforms soon. Know where, when to watch it online.

    Waltair Veerayya: Plot

    Chiranjeevi plays Waltair Veerayya who is a fisherman as well as a smuggler from Vizag who is in need of money to fight a court case. He is approached by a government official who informs him of a notorious drug lord named Solomon Caesar slipping from the custody of RAW but not before killing a bunch of officers. He is offered money in exchange for extraditing Solomon Caesar from Malaysia to India. What comes next is a thrilling action ride which is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

    Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Urvashi Rautela, Prakash Raj and Catherine Tresa.

    Waltair Veerayya OTT release

    If you want to catch this action film online, then you should know it is expected to premiere on OTT platforms soon. It will be released on Netflix on February 27. In anticipation of the OTT release, Netflix tweeted,” In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm.”

    Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Netflix provides ample subscription options to choose from. The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile Rs. 149 per month plan of Netflix which offers streaming in 480p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 199 for the basic plan where users get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV. Next is the standard plan which is priced at Rs. 499 where you get 1080p streaming on all devices. The highest plan is the premium plan priced at Rs. 649 per month where you get streaming in 4K and HDR with streaming support for all the devices.

    First Published Date: 22 Feb, 16:41 IST
