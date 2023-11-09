Valatty: Tale of Tails OTT release: Know where to watch Devan Jayakumar’s adventure comedy

You may have watched a lot of different kinds of adventure comedies with a subplot of romance, but none come close to Valatty: Tale of Tails, or just Valatty. If you are not a big fan of romance as a genre, or the typical masala movies, you have two big reasons to change your opinion as the lead stars of this film are two cute dogs. Yes, this entire movie revolves around two dogs and some other animals. If this has grabbed your attention and you want to watch it this Diwali weekend, then you need to know where to watch Valatty: Tale of Tails OTT release online. Let us take a look.

Valatty: Tale of Tails OTT release: Details

Valatty is a Malayalam-language adventure-comedy romance film written and directed by Devan Jayakumar. It was produced by Vijay Babu under the Friday Film House banner. The film uses real dogs for all the scenes, and the makers have claimed that VFX was not used at any point to recreate the dogs. The film first made its theatrical release on July 21, 2023 and received positive reviews from both critics and the audience, who primarily appreciated the lightheartedness of the film.

The movie revolves around two dogs, Tomy, a Golden Retriever, and Amalu, a Cocker Spaniel, who fall in love. Both the dogs live next door to each other, but the dog owners do not get along and all hell breaks loose when it is known that Tomy got Amalu pregnant. Will these canines in love ever be able to live together happily? That's what the movie reveals.

The voice acting for the various animals has been given by Roshan Mathew, Raveena Ravi, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, and others.

A trailer of Valatty: Tale of Tails was posted on YouTube by 123Musix and it has received 716000 views, 17000 likes, and 216 comments.

Valatty: Tale of Tails OTT release: Where to watch

Valatty: Tale of Tails is currently streaming online. And if this movie filled with canine shenanigans has strapped you in, then you can watch it right now on Disney+ Hotstar. You will need a subscription to the platform to be able to watch it.