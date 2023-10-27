Icon
Home How To Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Vijay-starrer online

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Vijay-starrer online

The OTT release date for Leo that stars Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly been revealed. Know when, and where you can watch Tamil action thriller film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 19:03 IST
Icon
Leo OTT release
Watch Leo on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube)
Leo OTT release
Watch Leo on OTT platforms soon. Know details. (YouTube)

After enjoying success with his film Varisu earlier in January, Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, is set to grace the small screen with yet another OTT release. Varisu enjoyed great commercial success, grossing almost Rs. 300 crore. It became the ninth-most successful film of 2023. Now, another one of his films, Leo, is set to release on OTT platforms after setting several records at the box office. If you wish to watch Leo from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Leo OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Leo is a Tamil-language action thriller that follows the story of an animal rescuer and cafe owner who lives with his wife, son and daughter in Theog. An unfortunate series of events result in him getting in the crosshairs of a drug cartel. What follows next is an engaging tale that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The film is inspired by the graphic novel A History of Violence written by John Wagner.

Leo made its theatrical debut just a few days ago on October 19 in standard and IMAX formats. It has enjoyed great success at the box office so far, reportedly raking in Rs. 461 crore, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of 2023. Apart from Tamil, the film was also released in dubbed languages such as Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Alongside Vijay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas in notable roles. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy, and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, and Jagadish Palanisamy.

Leo OTT release: When, and where to watch online

According to reports, the OTT rights for Leo have been purchased by Netflix for a whopping Rs. 120 crore. The film will reportedly premiere on Netflix on November 21, although an official confirmation from the streaming service is awaited.

If the reports turn out to be accurate, you can watch Leo on Netflix starting November 21, as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 19:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon