Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Vijay-starrer online

After enjoying success with his film Varisu earlier in January, Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, is set to grace the small screen with yet another OTT release. Varisu enjoyed great commercial success, grossing almost Rs. 300 crore. It became the ninth-most successful film of 2023. Now, another one of his films, Leo, is set to release on OTT platforms after setting several records at the box office. If you wish to watch Leo from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Leo OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

Leo is a Tamil-language action thriller that follows the story of an animal rescuer and cafe owner who lives with his wife, son and daughter in Theog. An unfortunate series of events result in him getting in the crosshairs of a drug cartel. What follows next is an engaging tale that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The film is inspired by the graphic novel A History of Violence written by John Wagner.

Leo made its theatrical debut just a few days ago on October 19 in standard and IMAX formats. It has enjoyed great success at the box office so far, reportedly raking in Rs. 461 crore, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of 2023. Apart from Tamil, the film was also released in dubbed languages such as Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Alongside Vijay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas in notable roles. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy, and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, and Jagadish Palanisamy.

Leo OTT release: When, and where to watch online

According to reports, the OTT rights for Leo have been purchased by Netflix for a whopping Rs. 120 crore. The film will reportedly premiere on Netflix on November 21, although an official confirmation from the streaming service is awaited.

If the reports turn out to be accurate, you can watch Leo on Netflix starting November 21, as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service.