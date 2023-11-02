Icon
OTT releases in November 2023: Aarya Season 3, The Railway Men, more

The new month has begun which means new action and drama will be released on the OTT platforms. Check out the most-waited OTT releases in November 2023.

By: HT TECH
Nov 02 2023
The month of November has started, which means the season for festivals, winter, and holidays! There is nothing more relaxing than connecting with your family and friends and streaming new OTT releases. While many of you would be cleaning your houses for Diwali, the best way to release all your stress and tiredness is by watching an interesting series or movie with your loved ones. This month is stacked with new sequels and movie releases. Check out what news is coming to the OTT platforms in November.

OTT releases in November 2023

Aarya Season 3: Sushmita Sen is back with the season 3 of Aarya. The series will stream online from November 3, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar. The series also stars Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Ila Arun, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and others in supporting roles.

The Railway Men: The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy and how railway workers save the lives of others. The series stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu. The series will be streamed on Netflix from November 18, 2023.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2: The series is based on Abdul Karim Telgi's stamp paper scam worth Rs.30000 crore. It will be the second part of Scam 2003: The Telgi story. The series is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and presented by Hansal Mehta. It will stream on the OTT platform SonyLiv from November 3, 2023.

Apurva: It is a survival thriller film starring Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav in the leading roles. The film is directed and written by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Apurva will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 15, 2023.

PI Meena: It is a crime detective drama which features Tanya Maniktala in the leading role of a private investigator. PI Meena also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak and Zarina Wahab in the supporting roles. The series will be streamed online on Amazon Prime Video from November 3, 2023.

