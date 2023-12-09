Love your smartphone? vivo study reveals impact of overuse on relationships, says take a break on Dec. 20; know how

The fifth edition of the vivo Switch Off Research study, titled 'Impact of Smartphones on Parent-Child Relationship,' reveals concerning trends about the strain on familial bonds due to excessive smartphone use. The study, conducted in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR), exposes that 93% of parents feel guilty about their relationships with their children, attributing it to their own smartphone overuse. Additionally, 77% of parents report that their children complain about their excessive smartphone use too.

The findings highlight the impact of smartphones as indispensable tools in our daily lives. Seventy percent of parents acknowledge the significant role of smartphones in enhancing their knowledge about the world, while over 60% consider them invaluable for connecting with family and friends. Similarly, 60% appreciate the convenience smartphones bring to shopping. Children also recognize smartphones as facilitators of knowledge, with nearly 60% agreeing that they are instrumental in acquiring information about the world.

However, the study takes a concerning turn when examining the impact of excessive smartphone use on children's mental health. On average, children initiate smartphone usage at the age of 12, spending approximately 6.5 hours daily, primarily on gaming. Disturbingly, 91% of children admit experiencing anxiety when distanced from their phones, indicating a profound emotional reliance. Moreover, almost 90% are predominantly engrossed in smartphone activities at home, suggesting excessive dependency and raising significant concerns about their psychological and social well-being.

Parents express deep concerns about their children's smartphone usage patterns, with 94% worried about their mental health and 91% emphasizing the urgent need to impose restrictions on smartphone access. The apprehensions extend to social skills and overall development, as 91% of parents worry that excessive smartphone use might negatively affect their children's ability to interact socially.

The study highlights a significant challenge in parent-child relationships due to excessive smartphone use. Ninety percent of parents admit to occasional irritation when interrupted by their children while engrossed in smartphone activities. Another 90% acknowledge spending less quality time with their children, potentially straining familial bonds. A worrying 91% of children confess to feeling lonelier than ever due to their parents' smartphone usage, despite spending nearly two hours daily with them. Additionally, 75% of parents admit to simultaneous phone engagement during the time spent with their children, questioning the quality of these interactions.

However, amid these challenges, the study reveals a silver lining. Ninety-three percent of parents and children share feelings of guilt about the quality of their relationships, indicating a shared awareness of the issue. Notably, 94% of parents prioritize meaningful in-person interactions over smartphone scrolling during leisure time, and an encouraging 96% of parents and 93% of children express a strong mutual desire to deepen family connections.

In response to these findings, vivo India launches the 'Switch Off' campaign, urging everyone to turn off their digital screens for an hour on December 20th and spend quality time with family and loved ones. The campaign goes beyond awareness, offering a personalized plan in association with smartphone relationship advisor Catherine Price to help users strike a balance between relationships and digital exposure. The initiative aims to foster a collective movement to enhance genuine relationships in today's technology-driven world.

Parents can enable children to use their smartphones wisely and establish reasonable boundaries to limit the usage duration - Implications for Parents from experts

* Undivided attention: Parents should make their children feel important by giving them undivided attention and listen to them carefully.

* Emotional intelligence: Parents must enrich children's emotional vocabulary so that it is easier for them to communicate and form deeper bonds.

* Limit unnecessary technology usage: A dedicated screen free time or zones at home gives a sense of control to children and parents both when they become alert to spend quality time together.

* Thoughtful listening: Thoughtful listening promotes empathy, helping parents understand the challenges children face in a technology-driven world.

"Parents need to be aware of the content and frequency of the shows their children are watching. This should be monitored. From the age of 16 onwards, if the child is responsible enough to comprehend the associated responsibilities and is aware of the potential harm to their mental, emotional, and physical well-being, as well as the problems they may encounter, then a screen time limit of two to three hours (or four hours depending on usage and necessity) can be considered," Certified Mental Health Expert.