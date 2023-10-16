Icon
Mansion 24 OTT release: Know when and where to watch horror series online

Watch the Telugu horror series Mansion 24 starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Bindhu Madhavi, and Avika Gor. Know when and where to watch the series online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 18:04 IST
Mansion 24 OTT release: Are you a fan of horror thriller series? Then much-awaited Mansion 24 series is finally making its OTT debut to scare and entertain the audience. The Mansion 24 horror series stars popular actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Bindhu Madhavi, and Avika Gor. The story revolves around an old mansion that is filled with scary secrets that will keep you hooked throughout till the very last episode. Know more about the OTT series here and check when, and where you can watch it online.

Mansion 24 OTT release: Plot, cast, and more

The horror-thriller series Mansion 24 is directed by Ohmkar and written by Mayukh Adithya. The series has a huge cast with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing the lead character and Sriman, Avika Gor, Nandu, Bindhu Madhavi, and Rajeev Kanakala are also playing crucial roles. The horror series is about a girl who is searching for her missing father. As the story progresses, the girl reaches the scary Mansion 24. According to the trailer, whoever enters the haunted mansion has never come back alive.

The series has the perfect blend of scary scenes, supernatural activities, and thrill to keep you hooked till the end of the series. If you like to watch such scary and chilling drama then this Telugu series is for you. Watch the series to know how the story unfolds and when and where to watch the series online.

Mansion 24 OTT release: When, where to watch online

The horror-thriller series starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Avika Gor will be available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 17, 2023. Hotstar first released the poster of the series and now the trailer is available to watch on YouTube. As of now, the OTT platform has not revealed the number of episodes, however, it will be available soon after the release.

Also, note that Disney Plus Hotstar requires a monthly subscription to stream its content online. So, make sure you register yourself and complete the required payment process to watch the new horror series Mansion 24.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 18:04 IST
    Icon