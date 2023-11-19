Icon
Home How To No Internet while traveling? No problem! Know how to download offline maps on iPhone 15

No Internet while traveling? No problem! Know how to download offline maps on iPhone 15

Use offline maps in iPhone 15 with iOS 17 update and travel hassle-free even when there is no Internet available.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2023, 16:45 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check out the best Diwali gifts for family and friends
iPhone 15
1/8 As the festive season approaches, choosing the perfect gift becomes a delightful task. Whether you're seeking something special for your loved ones or looking to enhance your own collection, we have curated a list of top-notch  Apple products to make this Diwali extra memorable for you and your family. (Pexels)
image caption
2/8 iPhone 15 Pro Max: Capture the magic of Diwali with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max. Boasting a strong and lightweight titanium design in five stunning colors, this Pro model features a customizable Action Button, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, and a powerful camera system with seven pro lenses, including a 48MP Main camera. The A17 Pro chip ensures next-level performance, and with features like Night mode and Smart HDR, your festive moments will be truly unforgettable. (Apple)
image caption
3/8 iPhone 15: For those looking to upgrade, the iPhone 15 is the perfect choice. With a sleek design, durable back glass, and a 48MP Main camera with 2x Telephoto, this model promises powerful performance with the A16 Bionic chip. Available in vibrant colors, the iPhone 15 continues to deliver a high-quality 5G experience and improved audio quality for FaceTime or other apps. (Apple)
image caption
4/8 Apple Watch Ultra 2: Experience the best in smartwatches with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This rugged and capable watch comes with performance updates, a new double-tap gesture, and carbon-neutral options. With features like the S9 SiP, on-device Siri, and a 36-hour battery life, the Ultra 2 is a perfect blend of functionality and sustainability. (Apple)
image caption
5/8 Apple Watch Series 9: The Apple Watch Series 9 introduces new features to the world's best-selling watch. With the S9 SiP, a brighter display, and enhanced health capabilities, this watch is a powerful companion. Choose the carbon-neutral option as a step towards Apple's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. (Apple)
image caption
6/8 iMac 24-inch: The 24-inch iMac, equipped with the M3 chip, takes the title of the world's best all-in-one to new heights. With a thin design and vibrant colors, this iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous models, delivering a performance leap that will elevate your Diwali experience. (Apple)
image caption
7/8 MacBook Air 15-inch: Experience power and portability with the new MacBook Air. Featuring a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life, this laptop provides an unrivaled experience. With a silent, fanless design and the magic of macOS Ventura, the MacBook Air is a perfect gift for those on the go. (Apple)
image caption
8/8 AirPods Pro (3rd generation with USB-C): The new AirPods Pro (3rd generation) with USB-C makes for an ideal Diwali gift. With the H2 chip and computational audio, these AirPods deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ and smarter noise cancellation. Enjoy features like Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and six hours of battery life on a single charge. The lightweight and contoured design ensures comfort, making these AirPods a must-have for an immersive audio experience. (Apple)
iPhone 15
icon View all Images
You can also access offline maps on your Apple Watch if your iPhone 15 is in Bluetooth range. (HT Tech)

Online maps have become a daily essential especially while navigating through an unknown place. With the help of online maps, we can travel anywhere without much of a hassle. The problem arises when we travel to a low network area and can't access the online maps. Thankfully, Apple has provided users with the ability to access Maps offline in the latest iOS 17 update. With this update, you can get access to essential information such as opening hours, ratings, turn-by-turn directions, and estimated arrival times even without a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection. So, if you have an iPhone 15, you can travel to farthest places without worrying. There are three ways you can download offline maps on your iPhone 15. Check how to download offline maps on iPhone 15.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

1. Utilize Search in Maps:

a)Open the Maps app and search for your desired location.

b)Tap the place in your search results, and if available, click the Download button. Alternatively, tap More and then Download Map.

c) Adjust the area you wish to include in your offline map and confirm by tapping Download.

2. Dropping a Pin for Precision

  1.  In the Maps app, tap on an unmarked area to drop a pin.
  2. Select Download and adjust the map area as needed.
  3.  Confirm the download by tapping Download once more.

3. Offline Maps Settings

  1.  Tap your profile picture or initials near the search field in the Maps app.
  2. Select Offline Maps and either download a new map or choose from previous ones.
  3. Enter a location or choose Current Location and adjust the map area size before tapping Download.

How to manage offline Maps:

  1. To edit or delete downloaded maps, go to Offline Maps in the Maps app.
  2.  Tap the desired offline map to rename, resize, view file size, or delete it. Confirm by tapping Delete Map or Done.

Please note that offline maps occupy storage space, and each map's file size is displayed before downloading. These downloaded maps won't sync across devices and are area-specific. If you have an Apple Watch, then you can also access offline maps when the iPhone 15 is within Bluetooth range. Offline maps are the best way to stay connected, even when there is no network or you are offline.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 16:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon