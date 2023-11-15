Icon
On iPhone 15, here is how to add your signature on official documents

On iPhone 15, here is how to add your signature on official documents

Check out the steps to know how you can use your iPhone 15 to fill out digital forms and add signatures.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 19:29 IST
iPhone 15 offers effective ways to handle digital documents in a sustainable manner. (Apple)

In the online world. the ability to efficiently handle documents on the go has become extremely important. Everything can be digitized and that includes your signature. Fortunately, the iPhone offers a convenient solution for filling out forms and adding signatures with just a few taps. So, if you have recently bought an iPhone 15, you will have the good fortune to use it to your advantage on this issue. Whether you're handling business contracts and agreements, or simply need to complete a form, you can add a digital signature very easily. Follow the steps given below to get started:

How to fill out forms and add signatures in iPhone 15?

1- Open the document by tapping on the file. If prompted, use the Files app and tap Save to ensure your changes are preserved.

2-Once the document is open, tap on the text box where you need to enter information. Use the on-screen keyboard to fill out each line effortlessly.

3-For additional lines or if you need to include more text, tap and then choose whether to add text or your signature.

4- To add text, select "Add Text Form Box," drag the text box to the desired location on the form, and then input the necessary information.

5-If a signature is needed, tap "Add Signature," and use your finger to sign directly on the screen.

6- if you are satisfied, tap "Done" to confirm. You can then drag your signature to the appropriate spot on the document.

7- Once you've filled out the form and added your signature, it's time to share the completed document. Tap the share icon and choose the preferred method – whether it's via email, messages, or AirDrop.

This sharing process eliminates the need for printing and scanning, making it eco-friendly and saving valuable time.

8- Once you have filled out the entire form, you can tap on "Done" to close the form.

The ability to fill out forms and add signatures on your iPhone 15 is extremely helpful and it empowers you to handle paperwork efficiently, even when you're on the move. This user-friendly feature not only simplifies document management but also contributes to a more sustainable and paperless approach in today's digital world.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 19:29 IST
