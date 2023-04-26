Home How To Dasara OTT release date: Know when, where to watch Nani, Keerthy Suresh movie online

Dasara OTT release date: Know when, where to watch Nani, Keerthy Suresh movie online

Dasara OTT release: The action-drama starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh will soon be streaming online. Check when and where to watch the movie.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2023, 11:04 IST
Dasara
Know all about Dasara OTT release. (Saregama Music YouTube)
Dasara
Know all about Dasara OTT release. (Saregama Music YouTube)

Movies with a social message are always nice to watch. Not only do they give the audience an entertaining time, but they also create awareness towards important issues in society. And recently, a movie that follows the same pattern and has been receiving a lot of praise is Dasara. The Tamil-language movie has superstar Nani and National Film Award recipient Keerthy Suresh playing the protagonists. If you are still waiting for it to get a digital release so you can watch it right from your couch, then get ready, because we finally have more details about its OTT release. Check when and where to watch Dasara OTT release online.

Dasara OTT release: Details

Dasara is a Telugu-language period action drama film written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. The film tackles political and social issues and has been praised for its action sequences and cinematography. It also has a climax that will definitely surprise you.

The film revolves around a ruffian who steals coal for a living along with his friends. The village he lives in has a major alcoholism problem and it seeps into their personal and familial lives. As the protagonist navigates through the village and continues to lead a happy-go-lucky lifestyle, a dramatic event will change not only his personality but his outlook toward his village.

Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the film stars Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Poorna, and others.

A trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Saregama Music and it has received 6.7 million views, 168000 likes and more than 5500 comments.

Dasara OTT release: When to watch

Viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the film as the expected release date is May 30, as per reports.

Dasara OTT release: Where to watch

The official Twitter handle of Netflix India South tweeted on acquiring the film and stated, “We just realised Nani and Keerthy Suresh are going to be in a movie together again and we're LITERALLY jumping! Dasara is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release”. You can watch the film on Netflix as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 11:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets