Shaakuntalam OTT release: When, where to watch Samantha starrer online

Mythological epics have made a big comeback. Ever since the popularity of Baahubali, various other films have tried to explore the genre in unique ways. And if mythology is something that you enjoy, then Samantha's latest film will definitely be something you would not want to miss out on. The Telugu-language film is all set to make its digital debut. Know when and where to watch Shaakuntalam OTT release.

Shaakuntalam OTT release: Details

The Telugu-language mythological romantic drama film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is based on the popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. Samantha is playing the titular role of Shakuntala.

The story is a classic love story between Shakuntala, daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra who falls in love with King Dushyanta. They marry each other but after sage Durvasa curses Dushyanta, he forgets all about her.

The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and others.

The YouTube trailer of the film was posted by Tips Telugu and has amassed 2.6 million views, 36,000 likes and more than 900 comments.

Shaakuntalam OTT release: When to watch

Those who are waiting for this mythological romance film will not have to wait too long as the movie gets its digital debut on May 12.

Shaakuntalam OTT release: Where to watch

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Videos as long as you have a subscription to the platform.