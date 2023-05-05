Home How To Shaakuntalam OTT release: When, where to watch Samantha starrer online

Shaakuntalam OTT release: When, where to watch Samantha starrer online

Shaakuntalam OTT release: The Soori and Vijay Sethupathi crime thriller will soon get its digital debut. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 18:01 IST
Shaakuntalam
Know all about Shaakuntalam OTT release. (Tips Telugu YouTube)
Shaakuntalam
Know all about Shaakuntalam OTT release. (Tips Telugu YouTube)

Mythological epics have made a big comeback. Ever since the popularity of Baahubali, various other films have tried to explore the genre in unique ways. And if mythology is something that you enjoy, then Samantha's latest film will definitely be something you would not want to miss out on. The Telugu-language film is all set to make its digital debut. Know when and where to watch Shaakuntalam OTT release.

Shaakuntalam OTT release: Details

The Telugu-language mythological romantic drama film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is based on the popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. Samantha is playing the titular role of Shakuntala.

The story is a classic love story between Shakuntala, daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra who falls in love with King Dushyanta. They marry each other but after sage Durvasa curses Dushyanta, he forgets all about her.

The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and others.

The YouTube trailer of the film was posted by Tips Telugu and has amassed 2.6 million views, 36,000 likes and more than 900 comments.

Shaakuntalam OTT release: When to watch

Those who are waiting for this mythological romance film will not have to wait too long as the movie gets its digital debut on May 12.

Shaakuntalam OTT release: Where to watch

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Videos as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 May, 18:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets