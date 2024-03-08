 Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From HanuMan to Maharani 3, know what to stream online | How-to
Weekend OTT watchlist: In search of movies and series to stream this weekend? Check out the list of the latest OTT releases such as HanuMan, Maharani 3, Showtime, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 08 2024, 09:35 IST
Weekend OTT watchlist: Looking for Binge-worthy shows and movies? The Weekend OTT watchlist is here to make your days fun and exciting. From superhero films to Bollywood masala web series, this weekend you can cover all the latest OTT releases from the comfort of your home. The month of March is said to be big for OTT releases due to films like Fighter, Lal Salaam, and other dramas that are expected to stream in coming days. Till then, have a look at what you can stream online this weekend.

Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist

HanuMan: Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Telugu superhero film to stream on OTT platforms. Now, it will finally be available to stream online from March 8, 2024, on Zee5. The film stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, and more.

Valari: This film is a Telugu horror-thriller drama starring Ritika Singh in a leading role. The story unfolds in the Venkatapuram bungalow where the lead actor starts experiencing paranormal activities. Valari has been released on the OTT platforms on March 6 on ETV Win.

Also read: Top 5 trending OTT releases in March: From Murder Mubarak to Fighter, know what to stream online

Anweshippin Kandethum: It is a Malayalam language crime drama film starring Tovino Thomas, Siddique, Arthana Binu, and others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Darwin Kuriakose and it is set to debut on March 8, on Netflix. Therefore, you can enjoy this investigative crime drama film from the comfort of your home.

Show Time: It is a drama web series which unfolds the struggles of Bollywood actors and what happened behind the scenes. The series is produced by Karan Johar and stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, and others in the crucial role. You can watch the web series online from March 8, on Amazon Prime Video.

Maharani 3: It is the third season of the political drama series which unfolds real-life events. The web series features Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq in pivotal roles. The drama series is now streaming online on SonyLiv. You can binge the entire season this weekend if have already watched the season 1 and 2.

First Published Date: 08 Mar, 09:35 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets