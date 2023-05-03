Home How To Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: When, where to watch Ranbir Kapoor movie online

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: When, where to watch Ranbir Kapoor movie online

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer will make its digital debut in just a couple of days. Know when and where to watch the action-thriller online.

By: HT TECH
May 03 2023, 14:42 IST
Know all about the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release.
Know all about the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor took a four-year hiatus after his film Sanju in 2018. He made his return to the silver screen in 2022 with Shamshera and Brahmastra in unconventional roles. But March 2023 witnessed him making a welcome return to the romantic comedy genre, which first put him on the map. As a bonus, the film marked the first time Ranbir was paired with Shraddha Kapoor. So if you're a fan of either of the protagonists or romantic comedy films, you cannot miss Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. You should know that the film will be making its digital debut soon. So, check out when and where to watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release online.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: Details

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is also abbreviated as TJMM, is a Hindi-language romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan and written by Rahul Mody along with Ranjan. The film first created a buzz when it was revealed that Ranbir and Shraddha would be cast as the main characters since the pairing has never been cast opposite one another before. The movie was released on March 8 to target the Holi weekend.

The movie revolves around the two characters who fall in love with each other after they accidentally meet. But once things start to get serious, the girl realizes that she is not ready to get married and calls up a breakup consultancy to help her break up with the guy. And this is where a major plot twist hits. Sounds chaotic? Well, this is just the beginning of the film.

Apart from the protagonists, the film stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Hasleen Kaur among others.

The trailer of the film was released by T-Series on YouTube and it has amassed more than 70 million views, 864,000 likes, and over 79,000 comments.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: When to watch

The romantic comedy movie will be making its debut on May 5. That means you can enjoy streaming the film from this Friday onwards.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: Where to watch

The film will be streaming exclusively on Netflix from Friday. If you wish to watch the film, you will require a subscription to the platform.

