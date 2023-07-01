Home How To UP B.Ed JEE result 2023 released; interested in this course? Know the 3 apps that can help you

UP B.Ed JEE result 2023 released; interested in this course? Know the 3 apps that can help you

UP B.Ed JEE results 2023 have been announced and if you have been following the activity around this exam and are interested in passing this course, check out the 3 apps that can help crack this exam for you.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 14:45 IST
Check 3 apps that will help you to crack UP B.Ed JEE exam and many other related ones. (Pexels)
Check 3 apps that will help you to crack UP B.Ed JEE exam and many other related ones. (Pexels)

UP B.Ed JEE result 2023: The results have been announced and many have cleared and some could not! The UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2023 results were officially announced by Bundelkhand University Jhansi on June 30. The examination was conducted on June 15 throughout the state, and the admit cards for UP B.Ed JEE 2023 were made available on June 6. Candidates who gave the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 exam can now access their results online on bujhansi.ac.in. Make sure that you remember your user ID and password to access the results.

However, for those who are interested in sitting for the UP B.Ed exam, or those who want to try again, there are some apps that can actually help crack the exam.

3 apps that help crack B.Ed exam

Adda 247

It offers live classes, free mock tests, free study material, and video courses to prepare for the exam. Moreover, it shares timely notifications for exams in the future so that you don't miss any.

E-Pathshala

One of the top benefits of using E-Pathshala for your exam preparation is that you can have access to digital books, notes, and PDFs for all classes. Moreover, you can find online quizzes and tests to check your understanding ahead of exams.

Gradeup- Learning App

This app helps you to prepare for several exams such as UPSC, Bank Exam, SSC, Teaching Exam, AIIMS, RRB, CTET, and more. For your B.Ed exam preparation, you can attend online live classes, access solved previous year question paper, and examiniation updates.

If you are looking to check the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 results online, then find the step-by-step process below.

How to check UP B.Ed JEE 2023 results

  • If you haven't checked your UP B.Ed JEE 2023 results, then visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.
  • Here, tap on the scorecard link and provide your login details. Else, you can directly tap on this link.
  • Once you provide the key details, your UP B.Ed 2023 scorecards will be on your screen.
  • It is advised to download your results and also take the print for future reference.

As the results are out, the counselling schedule will begin soon, expectedly in the second week of July. However, ahead of the counselling, you must fill out the college preferences on the official websites.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 14:45 IST
