Want AI-enhanced Microsoft Bing? Here is how to get the ChatGPT power

OpenAI's ChatGPT has become one of the biggest talking points of the past few weeks and along with the company, others too are frantically trying to grab some much-needed time under the spotlight. And so we see both Microsoft and Google tussling for space. While Google has rolled out, in a limited way, its own chatbot, Microsoft, along with OpenAi, has made some major moves.

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a juiced-up version of its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser, powered by an upgraded version of ChatGPT's underlying technology, Reuters reports. The launch is limited to a "desktop limited preview" available on Tuesday.

How can you get in on the action? Well, users will need to sign in to a Microsoft account to get on a waitlist to access Bing search.

To jump the line, Microsoft said users can set Bing as the default search engine on their PC and scan a QR code to download the Bing Search app on your phone.

Here is how Microsoft has integrated the technology from OpenAI, in which Microsoft first invested in 2019, into Bing and Edge.