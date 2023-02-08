    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Want AI-enhanced Microsoft Bing? Here is how to get the ChatGPT power

    Want AI-enhanced Microsoft Bing? Here is how to get the ChatGPT power

    OpenAI's ChatGPT has become one of the biggest talking points of the past few weeks.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 13:14 IST
    Microsoft Bing
    Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a juiced-up version of its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser, powered by ChatGPT's tech. (Bloomberg)
    Microsoft Bing
    Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a juiced-up version of its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser, powered by ChatGPT's tech. (Bloomberg)

    OpenAI's ChatGPT has become one of the biggest talking points of the past few weeks and along with the company, others too are frantically trying to grab some much-needed time under the spotlight. And so we see both Microsoft and Google tussling for space. While Google has rolled out, in a limited way, its own chatbot, Microsoft, along with OpenAi, has made some major moves.

    Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled a juiced-up version of its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser, powered by an upgraded version of ChatGPT's underlying technology, Reuters reports. The launch is limited to a "desktop limited preview" available on Tuesday.

    How can you get in on the action? Well, users will need to sign in to a Microsoft account to get on a waitlist to access Bing search.

    To jump the line, Microsoft said users can set Bing as the default search engine on their PC and scan a QR code to download the Bing Search app on your phone.

    Here is how Microsoft has integrated the technology from OpenAI, in which Microsoft first invested in 2019, into Bing and Edge.

    1. During the limited preview stage, users will only be able to try pre-set queries, a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters. Free-form queries will be available at a later date.
    2. Bing's AI can now sift through search results and synthesize the findings to answer complex queries in a chatbot window. What to replace eggs with in a cake? Microsoft aims to get users the answer without scrolling through multiple results.
    3. The revamped Edge browser features a sidebar with a range of AI features, while another mode allows users to interact with Bing in the familiar ChatGPT-like chat interface.
    4. For more complex searches, such as planning a detailed trip itinerary or researching a TV set to buy, users can refine their search by asking more details through the Bing chat. It will also throw up purchase links to the products and experiences users arrive at.
    5. Bing can generate content like emails - including translations of them - social media posts, job interview notes and even a five-day itinerary for a trip to Hawaii or a quiz for trivia night. It will also cite its sources so consumers can read more on the Web.
    6. The revamped Edge sidebar adds "chat" and "compose" features. "Chat" allows users to summarize any given Web page or document and seek information related to its content. "Compose" allows users to generate content for social media posts or emails based on a few prompts.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 12:40 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum