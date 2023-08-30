Watch the blue Supermoon online on August 30 in India; time is 9:30 PM IST

The second full Moon of August will be extra beautiful to gaze at as the cosmic lineup will bring it closest to the Earth with Saturn shining brightly from behind. This event is one of the rarest events when we'll get to witness a Blue Moon as well as a SuperMoon together on August 30. If you are someone who loves to watch the moon at its assuming phase then today is the day for you when you can capture the event with your naked eyes and also online. Know how.

What is blue SuperMoon?

On August 30, we will get to the brightest full Moon of the year. This month the moon will be a SuperMoon as well as a blue Moon which is the rarest event one can experience. A blue SuperMoon occurs when the moon is closest to Earth and appears bigger and brighter than usual. On the same day, the moon is being called blue because it will be the third full moon of the summer season which has four.

According to an AP report. on this day, the Moon will be 357,344 KM away which makes it 160 KM closer than the last supermoon which appeared on August 1, 2023.

How to watch the blue Supermoon?

According to Space.com reports. Today's moon will be rising from the east. You can easily catch a glimpse of the supermoon with the naked eye, however, due to any reason or weather condition the moon is not visible, you can still manage to watch it online. But how?

This Supermoon, the live broadcast for the entire cosmic phenomenon will be conducted by Gianluca Masi, the Italian astronomer who is the brain behind the Virtual Telescope Project located in Rome, Italy. You can watch the live stream from their official YouTube channel.

“I'm always excited to admire the beauty of the night sky,” he said

So, do not miss out on the beautiful night sky of August 30 as the blue supermoon will not appear again until 2037.