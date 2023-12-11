WhatsApp channel alerts coming for Android users; Check how to use it

In a bid to enhance user experience, Meta is gearing up to introduce a slew of innovative features for Android enthusiasts. Among the forthcoming updates is the much-anticipated WhatsApp Channel Alerts feature, along with the ability to search for messages by date and a feature designed to streamline navigation within the app.

According to insights from WABetaInfo, the Channel Alerts feature made its debut in the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.26.6 update and is slated to be available to all users in the coming days. This novel addition aims to empower channel administrators by delivering real-time data regarding their channel's suspension status. Channel Alerts not only facilitates an understanding of potential policy violations but also provides administrators with a direct avenue to request a suspension review from WhatsApp.

By fostering transparency, the Channel Alerts feature enables users to identify and address issues with their channels promptly. This move aligns with WhatsApp's commitment to creating a platform that is more user-friendly and responsive to the needs of its diverse user base.

Alongside the Channel Alerts update, WhatsApp is set to introduce two additional features on its Android app: firstly, a feature that hides navigation labels and the top app bar during scrolling, offering users a more expansive view of their chats and channels; and secondly, the ability to search messages by date, enhancing the efficiency of navigating chat history.

Notably, WhatsApp is exploring ways to further integrate with Instagram through a novel status update feature. As per reports from WABetaInfo, users can soon expect the convenience of sharing their WhatsApp status updates directly as Stories on Instagram, saving valuable time and seamlessly connecting the two popular platforms.

How to Use WhatsApp's Channel Alerts Feature:

Upon the rollout of the Channel Alerts feature, users can easily harness its benefits by following these simple steps:

1. Subscribe to a Channel: Users can subscribe to a channel by clicking on a link provided by the channel owner or by using WhatsApp's search feature to locate the desired channel.

2. Receive Notifications: Once subscribed, users will start receiving channel alerts as messages within the WhatsApp application.

3. Manage Subscriptions: Users have the flexibility to fine-tune their channel subscriptions and notification settings directly within the app, ensuring they receive updates tailored to their preferences.

Know How to Customise Your Updates Experience

Receive the updates you desire, at your preferred time and through your chosen method. Tailor how you stay informed from the channels you follow:

1. Default Mute: Notifications are muted as the default setting. To receive alerts about new updates, simply enable notifications for each specific channel.

2. Updates Tab Access: Channels are conveniently located in the Updates tab, allowing you the flexibility to check them whenever suits you.

3. Selective Following: You have the freedom to follow individuals or organisations of interest. Channels are not automatically subscribed, giving you the chance to explore before following. Plus, you can unfollow a channel at any time to control your updates.

Stay tuned for these exciting updates, as WhatsApp continues to evolve, offering users an enriched and seamless messaging experience.