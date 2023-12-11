Icon
Home How To WhatsApp channel alerts coming for Android users; Check how to use it

WhatsApp channel alerts coming for Android users; Check how to use it

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is set to unveil exciting updates for Android users. From WhatsApp channel alerts to message search, know how to to enhance your experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 21:54 IST
Icon
WhatsApp
Meta set to roll out WhatsApp channel alerts, streamlined navigation, and even integration with Instagram soon. (MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp
Meta set to roll out WhatsApp channel alerts, streamlined navigation, and even integration with Instagram soon. (MINT_PRINT)

In a bid to enhance user experience, Meta is gearing up to introduce a slew of innovative features for Android enthusiasts. Among the forthcoming updates is the much-anticipated WhatsApp Channel Alerts feature, along with the ability to search for messages by date and a feature designed to streamline navigation within the app.

According to insights from WABetaInfo, the Channel Alerts feature made its debut in the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.26.6 update and is slated to be available to all users in the coming days. This novel addition aims to empower channel administrators by delivering real-time data regarding their channel's suspension status. Channel Alerts not only facilitates an understanding of potential policy violations but also provides administrators with a direct avenue to request a suspension review from WhatsApp.

By fostering transparency, the Channel Alerts feature enables users to identify and address issues with their channels promptly. This move aligns with WhatsApp's commitment to creating a platform that is more user-friendly and responsive to the needs of its diverse user base.

Alongside the Channel Alerts update, WhatsApp is set to introduce two additional features on its Android app: firstly, a feature that hides navigation labels and the top app bar during scrolling, offering users a more expansive view of their chats and channels; and secondly, the ability to search messages by date, enhancing the efficiency of navigating chat history.

Notably, WhatsApp is exploring ways to further integrate with Instagram through a novel status update feature. As per reports from WABetaInfo, users can soon expect the convenience of sharing their WhatsApp status updates directly as Stories on Instagram, saving valuable time and seamlessly connecting the two popular platforms.

How to Use WhatsApp's Channel Alerts Feature:

Upon the rollout of the Channel Alerts feature, users can easily harness its benefits by following these simple steps:

1. Subscribe to a Channel: Users can subscribe to a channel by clicking on a link provided by the channel owner or by using WhatsApp's search feature to locate the desired channel.

2. Receive Notifications: Once subscribed, users will start receiving channel alerts as messages within the WhatsApp application.

3. Manage Subscriptions: Users have the flexibility to fine-tune their channel subscriptions and notification settings directly within the app, ensuring they receive updates tailored to their preferences.

Know How to Customise Your Updates Experience

Receive the updates you desire, at your preferred time and through your chosen method. Tailor how you stay informed from the channels you follow:

1. Default Mute: Notifications are muted as the default setting. To receive alerts about new updates, simply enable notifications for each specific channel.

2. Updates Tab Access: Channels are conveniently located in the Updates tab, allowing you the flexibility to check them whenever suits you.

3. Selective Following: You have the freedom to follow individuals or organisations of interest. Channels are not automatically subscribed, giving you the chance to explore before following. Plus, you can unfollow a channel at any time to control your updates.

Stay tuned for these exciting updates, as WhatsApp continues to evolve, offering users an enriched and seamless messaging experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 21:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon