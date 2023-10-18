Icon
Wordle 851 answer for October 18: Don't lose! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 851 answer for October 18: Don’t lose! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 851 answer for October 18: Today’s puzzle is confusing. If you feel stuck, just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to get to the secret word.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 07:36 IST
Wordle 851 answer for October 18: If you are not sure what your next move should be, just use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.
Wordle 851 answer for October 18: If you are not sure what your next move should be, just use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 851 answer for October 18: Solving today's puzzle will require some advanced skills as the word today can be a bit tricky. After almost a week of easy puzzles, Wordle brings back the difficulty with its classic trick words. The word is not extremely obscure but it has enough challenging elements to keep a novice player guessing. And if you find yourself stuck in a similar situation, then you do not have anything to worry about. As always, we have brought forth our Wordle hints and clues to guide you towards the right answer and ensure you do not struggle along the way. And if that proves to be insufficient, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 851 hints for October 18

Today's word does have a couple of unique tricks within it. First, the word contains a repeated letter which means you will only be able to find four clues at maximum. After that, you will have to focus on finding which letter has been repeated twice. Second, the word also has an uncommon letter which might take you at least a couple of attempts to figure out. The combination of both can make it a troublesome puzzle but our clues below will help you out in solving it.

Wordle 851 clues for October 18

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is E.

5. The word describes an act of kindness.

Those were your clues and we tried really hard to reveal it to you in the final clue. Just think about it for a moment and we believe you will know what the word is. And if you're still struggling, simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 851 answer for October 18

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is MERCY. It means, “compassionate or kindly forbearance shown toward an offender, an enemy”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

