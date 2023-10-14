Hp Spectre X360 13 Ap0121tu (6da87pa) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Spectre X360 13 ap0121tu 6DA87PA Laptop HP Spectre X360 13 ap0121tu 6DA87PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 136,590 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 13 ap0121tu 6DA87PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 13 ap0121tu 6DA87PA Laptop now with free delivery.