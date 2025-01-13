Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Flipkart Monumental Sale: Apple MacBook Air M3 price drops to 81,000 - How to get this deal

Flipkart Monumental Sale: Apple MacBook Air M3 price drops to 81,000 - How to get this deal

For a price close to 81,000, the MacBook Air M3 offers great value for money.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 11:52 IST
Apple MacBook Air
MacBook Air M3 (Apple)

If you're in the market for a new laptop and have always wanted to try a Mac but couldn't due to the steep price, here's some good news for you. The latest MacBook Air variant, powered by the Apple M3 chipset, has been discounted on Flipkart. You can now get it for around 81,000 if you combine offers. On its own, the laptop is already selling for an incredibly low price. Let us tell you all about this deal and what you need to know.

MacBook Air for around 81,000: How does this deal work?

Currently on Flipkart, the MacBook Air with the M3 chipset, featuring 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, is listed for 85,990. This is significantly lower than its MRP of 1,14,900. While this is the 8GB RAM model (Apple has now updated the base configuration to 16GB), if you don't require the additional memory, this could be an excellent deal.

In addition to the 85,990 price tag, you can avail of further discounts. If you have a compatible credit card, such as an HDFC Bank credit card, you can get an instant discount of 5,000. Additionally, while paying via EMI, you can save 5,750. This brings the effective price down to 81,188 when paying in full (includes Flipkart's handling charges and more).

Is 8GB RAM enough for the MacBook Air M3?

For those unaware, Apple recently updated the MacBook Air M3 lineup to start with 16GB of RAM. This means if you purchase the MacBook Air directly from Apple, you'll only get the 16GB RAM variant, and the pricing has remained unchanged. This might make you think the 8GB RAM model, likely manufactured before this change, is obsolete. However, that's not the case.

If you don't plan to perform heavy tasks like multi-layered 4K video editing, the 8GB RAM variant will suffice. Even for lighter 4K video editing, Photoshop, or Lightroom tasks, it's perfectly capable, as long as you don't go too in-depth.

Additionally, if you're looking for a laptop for basic tasks like web browsing, working on spreadsheets, and enjoying long-lasting battery life, the MacBook Air M3 with 8GB of RAM is an excellent choice. It offers premium build quality and great after-sales support, making it a reliable and long-lasting option at this price point.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 11:52 IST
