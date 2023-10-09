Icon
Home Laptops PC News Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!

Amazon sale: If you’re planning to buy a MacBook, then check out this amazing deal on the MacBook Air M1 live during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 12:46 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
MacBook Air 2020
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
MacBook Air 2020
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
MacBook Air 2020
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
MacBook Air 2020
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
MacBook Air 2020
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
MacBook Air 2020
icon View all Images
An amazing offer on the Apple MacBook Air is available during the Amazon sale right now. (Unsplash)

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is live and buyers can get huge discounts on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances and more. One amazing deal listed during the Amazon sale is on the Apple MacBook Air M1. What makes the MacBook Air M1 special? Apple Silicon chips have changed the way MacBooks are supposed to work, offering huge processing power along with excellent battery life. Now, you don't have to be plugged in all the time during graphic-intensive tasks.

MacBooks are considered premium devices and have a hefty price tag. However, it is being offered with a massive discount on Amazon. The e-commerce giant is calling it the “biggest deal of the year”, and as part of it, you can get the MacBook Air M1 for under Rs. 63000, inclusive of all the offers.

So, if you've been planning to buy one for yourself, then check out the offer details below.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

MacBook Air M1: Discount

Amazon has massively reduced the price of the Apple MacBook Air and it can be yours for a steal price right now. The Apple MacBook Air 256GB SSD variant usually retails for Rs. 99900. However,Amazon has an amazing offer live on it during the Great Indian Festival where its price has dropped to just Rs. 69990! That gives you a direct Rs. 15410 discount on the MacBook Air M1.

Apart from this, customers can also get up to Rs. 3500 off as an exchange bonus if they trade in their old device. Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old laptop.

MacBook Air M1: Bank offers

Lastly, you can avail a hefty discount through bank offers. Amazon is offering several bank offers on the MacBook Air M1. Buyers can get up to Rs. 3500 off on the device with bank offers, driving its price down to just Rs. 62990! The offers are also valid on other MacBook variants so head on to Amazon to check out all the offers and grab them as soon as you can.

B08N5W4NNB-1

Why should you buy Apple MacBook Air M1?

If MacBooks are your thing, then the MacBook Air M1 is one of the cheapest ones you can buy. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it gets the Apple Silicon M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 12:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon