Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is live and buyers can get huge discounts on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances and more. One amazing deal listed during the Amazon sale is on the Apple MacBook Air M1. What makes the MacBook Air M1 special? Apple Silicon chips have changed the way MacBooks are supposed to work, offering huge processing power along with excellent battery life. Now, you don't have to be plugged in all the time during graphic-intensive tasks.

MacBooks are considered premium devices and have a hefty price tag. However, it is being offered with a massive discount on Amazon. The e-commerce giant is calling it the “biggest deal of the year”, and as part of it, you can get the MacBook Air M1 for under Rs. 63000, inclusive of all the offers.

So, if you've been planning to buy one for yourself, then check out the offer details below.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

MacBook Air M1: Discount

Amazon has massively reduced the price of the Apple MacBook Air and it can be yours for a steal price right now. The Apple MacBook Air 256GB SSD variant usually retails for Rs. 99900. However,Amazon has an amazing offer live on it during the Great Indian Festival where its price has dropped to just Rs. 69990! That gives you a direct Rs. 15410 discount on the MacBook Air M1.

Apart from this, customers can also get up to Rs. 3500 off as an exchange bonus if they trade in their old device. Do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old laptop.

MacBook Air M1: Bank offers

Lastly, you can avail a hefty discount through bank offers. Amazon is offering several bank offers on the MacBook Air M1. Buyers can get up to Rs. 3500 off on the device with bank offers, driving its price down to just Rs. 62990! The offers are also valid on other MacBook variants so head on to Amazon to check out all the offers and grab them as soon as you can.

B08N5W4NNB-1

Why should you buy Apple MacBook Air M1?

If MacBooks are your thing, then the MacBook Air M1 is one of the cheapest ones you can buy. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it gets the Apple Silicon M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard.