 Htc One E9s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Htc Phones HTC One E9s

    HTC One E9s

    HTC One E9s is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One E9s from HT Tech. Buy HTC One E9s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26574/heroimage/htc-one-e9s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26574/images/Design/htc-one-e9s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹22,990
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    4 UP
    2600 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹22,990
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc One E9s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2600 mAh
    • 4 UP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • 2600 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 4 UP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • BSI Sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 7.6 mm
    • 157.7 mm
    • Grey, White, Roast Chestnut
    • 79.7 mm
    • 165 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • LCD
    • No
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 66.2 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • September 30, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • HTC Sense
    • HTC
    • One E9s
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6752M
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Htc One E9s FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc One E9S in India?

    Htc One E9S price in India at 6,099 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (4 UP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc One E9S?

    How many colors are available in Htc One E9S?

    What is the Htc One E9S Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc One E9S Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Htc One E9s