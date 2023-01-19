 Htc Desire 825 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 825

    HTC Desire 825 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 19,880 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 825 from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 825 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27723/heroimage/htc-desire-825-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27723/images/Design/htc-desire-825-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Htc Desire 825 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2700 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 2700 mAh
    • Up to 672 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 672 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • BSI Sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
    • F2.8
    Design
    • 155 grams
    • Black, White
    • 76.9 mm
    • 7.4 mm
    • 156.9 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.96 %
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • S-LCD
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • No
    • HTC Sense
    • HTC
    • Desire 825
    • June 23, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928
    • Adreno 305
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 10.5 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Htc Desire 825 FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 825 in India?

    Htc Desire 825 price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 825?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 825?

    How long does the Htc Desire 825 last?

    What is the Htc Desire 825 Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 825 Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 825