Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

HTC Desire 210 Dual SIM HTC Desire 210 Dual SIM is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,396 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 210 Dual SIM from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 210 Dual SIM now with free delivery.