 Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 210 Dual SIM

    HTC Desire 210 Dual SIM

    HTC Desire 210 Dual SIM is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,396 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 210 Dual SIM from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 210 Dual SIM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21196/heroimage/htc-desire-210-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P2799/images/Design/htc-desire-210-dual-sim-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,396
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1300 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 1300 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 260 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 260 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    Design
    • 130 grams
    • 125.7 mm
    • 10.5 mm
    • 65 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • TFT
    • 55.69 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    General
    • HTC
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 3, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Desire 210 Dual SIM
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6572M
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400 MP
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim in India?

    Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim price in India at 9,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572M; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim?

    How long does the Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim last?

    What is the Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 210 Dual Sim