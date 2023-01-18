Intex Aqua Octa Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Intex Aqua Octa Intex Aqua Octa is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Octa from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Octa now with free delivery.