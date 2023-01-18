 Intex Aqua Octa Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Octa

    Intex Aqua Octa is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Octa from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Octa now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20216/heroimage/intex-aqua-octa-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20216/images/Design/intex-aqua-octa-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20216/images/Design/intex-aqua-octa-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20216/images/Design/intex-aqua-octa-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20216/images/Design/intex-aqua-octa-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Intex Aqua Octa Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2300 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 fps
    Design
    • 161.6 mm
    • 80.8 mm
    • 7 mm
    • Black, Silver
    • 180 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 245 ppi
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 75.96 %
    General
    • January 2, 2014 (Official)
    • Intex
    • Aqua Octa
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Intex Aqua Octa