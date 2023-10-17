Icon
Home Laptops PC News Amazon sale 2023 - Best 5 gaming laptops: Check offers on HP Omen, Acer Nitro V, more

Amazon sale 2023 - Best 5 gaming laptops: Check offers on HP Omen, Acer Nitro V, more

The festive season is on and massive discounts are available on top gaming laptops during the Amazon sale. Check out the top deals and offers here.

Grab a huge discount on gaming laptops during the Amazon sale.
Grab a huge discount on gaming laptops during the Amazon sale. Check the price cut here. (Pexels)

Amazon sale 2023 is going on with huge discounts on products across all brands and categories. Discounts on products are constantly increasing and top items are selling out quickly. If you are someone who's been wanting a gaming laptop like forever, then the biggest opportunity is here. Check these huge price cuts on the best gaming laptops during the Amazon sale. The sale will ensure you get the best laptop and that too at the lowest prices.

Best gaming laptops available during the Amazon sale

HP Omen gaming laptop: The laptop features a 16.1-inch QHD display with 300-nit peak brightness and 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 for intensive graphics. It features a 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop can support games like Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, The Witcher 3, God Of War 4, FIFA 23, and more. Lastly, it is backed with an 83Wh battery for lasting performance. The laptop is priced at Rs.150286, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.114990.

B0C2D1P9F8-1

Asus ROG Strix G16: It features a 16-inch FHD+ PS-level Anti-glare display with 165Hz refresh rate and 250nits brightness. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor coupled with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For an immersive graphic experience, it supports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. You can play games on this laptop such as. Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and more. The laptop is priced at Rs.199990, however, you can get it for only Rs.89990.

 

B0CJ35G6B3-2

Acer Nitro V: It sports a 15.6-inch FHD display with IPS technology and 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an 8-core Intel Core i5-13420H processor coupled with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. For graphics, it is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6. The laptop comes with a price of Rs.92999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.73990.

B0CHJJZ9G8-3

MSI Cyborg 15: It features a 15.7-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX2050 graphics card with 4 GB GDDR6 memory and a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. It features 8GB dual channel RAM and 512GB internal storage. It also features a Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 network. The laptop is priced at Rs.89990, however during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.59990.

B0C3HZ82LH-4

Dell G15: It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card with 4 GB GDDR6 memory. It features a dual air intake, copper pipes, two fans with ultra-thin blades and four strategically placed vents to maintain device temperature. The laptop retails for Rs.93211, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72990.

B0C918JGBM-5

