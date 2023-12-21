 Lenovo Tab P12 128gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P12 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P12 128GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 21 December 2023
LenovoTabP12128GB_Capacity_10200mAh
LenovoTabP12128GB_Ram_8GB
LenovoTabP12128GB_ScreenSize_12.7inches(32.26cm)
Key Specs
₹26,999
12.7 inches (32.26 cm)
Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
615 grams
Lenovo Tab P12 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P12 128GB in India is Rs. 26,999.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab P12 128GB can be purchased for Rs. 22,998.  This is the Lenovo Tab P12 128GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey and Oat. ...Read More

33% off

Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera

Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN)
₹40,000 ₹26,999
Buy Now
31% off

Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch, 3K Display| 8 GB, 256 GB (Expandable Up to 1 TB)| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera

Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch, 3K Display| 8 GB, 256 GB (Expandable Up to 1 TB)| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (ZACH0090IN)
₹42,000 ₹28,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128gb Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 30W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    10200 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Width

    190.7 mm

  • Colours

    Storm Grey, Oat

  • Weight

    615 grams

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Height

    293.3 mm

  • Screen Size

    12.7 inches (32.26 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1840 x 2944 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    273 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.9 %

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Model

    Tab P12 128GB

  • Launch Date

    September 14, 2023 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MT6877

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MC4

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
    Lenovo Tab P12 128gb