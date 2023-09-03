 Lenovo Tab P10 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab P10 32GB

Lenovo Tab P10 32GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 30,535 in India with Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P10 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P10 32GB now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
LenovoTabP1032GB_Capacity_7000mAh
LenovoTabP1032GB_RAM_3GB
LenovoTabP1032GB_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹30,535
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
7000 mAh
3 GB
440 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab P10 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P10 32GB in India is Rs. 30,535.  This is the Lenovo Tab P10 32GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aurora Black and Sparkling White.

Lenovo Tab P10 32GB

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Aurora Black, Sparkling White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tab P10 32gb Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7000 mAh

  • Display

    10.1" (25.65 cm)

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Weight

    440 grams

  • Colours

    Aurora Black, Sparkling White

  • Height

    242 mm

  • Width

    167 mm

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.44 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    July 2, 2020 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v8.0 (Oreo)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Tab P10 32GB

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

  • Graphics

    Adreno 506

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Lenovo Tab P10 32gb