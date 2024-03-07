 Lenovo Tab P12 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab P12 is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P12 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P12 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 07 March 2024
₹28,999
12.7 inches (32.26 cm)
Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
615 grams
Lenovo Tab P12 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P12 in India is Rs. 28,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab P12 base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey and Oat.

Lenovo Tab P12 Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 30W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    10200 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Width

    190.7 mm

  • Colours

    Storm Grey, Oat

  • Weight

    615 grams

  • Height

    293.3 mm

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1840 x 2944 pixels

  • Screen Size

    12.7 inches (32.26 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    273 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.9 %

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Tab P12

  • Launch Date

    September 5, 2023 (Official)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MT6877

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MC4

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
    Lenovo Tab P12