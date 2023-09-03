 Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Lenovo Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 21,090 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor , 7700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
LenovoTabM10Plus(3rdGen)_Capacity_7700mAh
LenovoTabM10Plus(3rdGen)_Ram_6GB
Key Specs
₹21,090
10.61 inches (26.95 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Android v12
7700 mAh
6 GB
465 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹19,998 47% OFF
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen in India is Rs. 21,090.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 19,998.  This is the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey and Frost Blue. ...Read More

47% off

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 4 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi & LTE), Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos with Precision Pen 2
₹38,000 ₹19,998
Buy Now
Out of Stock

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen)

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 6 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi), Storm Grey with Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos with Precision Pen 2
₹19,998
Buy Now
55% off

Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display

Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN)
₹47,000 ₹20,999
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7700 mAh

  • Display

    10.61" (26.95 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7700 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Height

    251.2 mm

  • Thickness

    7.4 mm

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Width

    158.8 mm

  • Colours

    Storm Grey, Frost Blue

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.61 inches (26.95 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.32 %

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Launch Date

    September 30, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹22,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lenovo Tab P12 128gb
50% OFF
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹15,999 ₹32,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen
Lenovo Tab M10 5G
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Abyss Blue
₹19,998
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lenovo Tab M10 5g
45% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹10,500 ₹19,000
Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lenovo Tab M9 64gb
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Competitors

Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Realme Pad Mini
HP Slate 6 VoiceTab
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹23,600
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Hp Slate 6 Voicetab
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 LTE
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹15,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 10 Lte
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64GB
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹16,999
Check Details
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 64gb

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen