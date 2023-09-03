Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen in India is Rs. 21,090. At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 19,998. This is the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey and Frost Blue. ...Read More Read Less