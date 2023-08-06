Micromax Canvas 2 Colours 8gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Micromax Canvas 2 Colours 8GB Micromax Canvas 2 Colours 8GB is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 11,460 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 2 Colours 8GB from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 2 Colours 8GB now with free delivery.