 Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 3

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 3

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 8,349 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,349
    8 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 price in India starts at Rs.8,349. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 is Rs.7,705 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1280x720 @ 15 fps
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Black, White
    Display
    • TFT
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 163 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • Canvas Doodle 3
    • Micromax
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Micromax A102
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 21, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 1 GB
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 price in India at 2,959 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Doodle 3?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Doodle 3?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 3