Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,794 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A5 Processor, 1850 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 now with free delivery.