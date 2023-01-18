 Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500

    Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,794 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A5 Processor, 1850 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,794
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A5
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    1850 mAh
    Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 price in India starts at Rs.10,794. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Blaze MT500 is Rs.11,090 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 1850 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • 1850 mAh
    • Up to 120 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 120 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 640x480 fps
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, White
    Display
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    General
    • Canvas Blaze MT500
    • December 18, 2013 (Official)
    • Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.0
    • 2G Bands: CDMA 800 MHz 3G Speed: EV-DO GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Adreno 203
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8625
    • 768 MB
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A5
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Up to 1 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500 price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8625; RAM: 768 MB; Battery: 1850 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500 Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax Canvas Blaze Mt500