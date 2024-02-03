Micromax In 1b 64gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

MICROMAX in 1b (Purple, 64 GB)
MICROMAX in 1b (Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
The starting price for the Micromax IN 1B 64GB in India is Rs. 7,998. At Amazon, the Micromax IN 1B 64GB can be purchased for Rs. 7,999. This is the Micromax IN 1B 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Green and Purple. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.