 Micromax In 1b 64gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Micromax Phones Micromax IN 1B 64GB

Micromax IN 1B 64GB

Micromax IN 1B 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,998 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G35 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN 1B 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN 1B 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 03 February 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
MicromaxIN1B64GB_Display_6.52inches(16.56cm)
MicromaxIN1B64GB_FrontCamera_8MP
MicromaxIN1B64GB_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35376/heroimage/140930-v3-micromax-in-1b-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MicromaxIN1B64GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35376/heroimage/140930-v3-micromax-in-1b-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MicromaxIN1B64GB_4
1/6 MicromaxIN1B64GB_Display_6.52inches(16.56cm)
2/6 MicromaxIN1B64GB_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/6 MicromaxIN1B64GB_Ram_4GB"
4/6 MicromaxIN1B64GB_3"
View all Images 5/6 MicromaxIN1B64GB_4"
Key Specs
₹7,998
64 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
MediaTek Helio G35
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹7,999 24% OFF
Buy Now

Micromax IN 1B 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax IN 1B 64GB in India is Rs. 7,998.  At Amazon, the Micromax IN 1B 64GB can be purchased for Rs. 7,999.  This is the Micromax IN 1B 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Micromax In 1b 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • 8.9 mm
  • 188 grams
  • 164.5 mm
  • 75.8 mm
  • Blue, Green, Purple
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 400 nits
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 269 ppi
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 82.31 %
General
  • November 26, 2020 (Official)
  • Micromax
  • Android v10 (Q)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 0.574 W/kg, Body: 0.897 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Micromax

35% OFF
₹1,175 ₹1,799
Buy Now
Micromax In 1b 64gb Micromax S114
45% OFF
Micromax J2
  • Dark Blue
₹850 ₹1,549
Buy Now
Micromax In 1b 64gb Micromax J2
45% OFF
43% OFF
Micromax IN 2C
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Brown
₹5,999 ₹10,499
Buy Now
Micromax In 1b 64gb Micromax In 2c
Micromax Mobiles

Micromax IN 1B 64GB Competitors

Micromax Canvas Doodle 3
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
Micromax IN 1B
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
Realme C3
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Frozen Blue
₹9,490
Check Details
Micromax In 1b 64gb Realme C3
25% OFF
Realme U1
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Brave Blue
₹8,940 ₹11,999
Buy Now
Micromax In 1b 64gb Realme U1

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Micromax IN 1B 64GB News

iPhone 15 Pro

Apple’s China Slump Deepens Even as iPhone Sales Grow Again; “This Storm Will Pass", says expert

03 Feb 2024
Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to have a cheaper version! Here is a big feature it will lose

02 Feb 2024
HONOR X9b

HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance

02 Feb 2024
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus battery life exceeds expectations, says study

01 Feb 2024
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

31 Jan 2024
Lava Blaze Pro 5G

Lava Blaze Pro 5G review: A top mid-range contender

31 Jan 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Micromax In 1b 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax In 1B 64Gb in India?

Micromax In 1B 64Gb price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax In 1B 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Micromax In 1B 64Gb?

What is the Micromax In 1B 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax In 1B 64Gb Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now

OPPO Reno11 Pro

Obsidian Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹37,499
₹44,999
Buy Now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Arctic White, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹24,900
₹28,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Micromax In 1b 64gb