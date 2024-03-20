 Wordle answer for March 21: Solve it in a flash! Check hints, clues and answer to the puzzle | How-to
Wordle answer for March 21: Were you able to solve yesterday's Wordle puzzle? If not, then you're not alone. The developers of the puzzle game threw in a real head-scratching puzzle which left many perplexed. The Wordle answer for March 20 was LINGO, a word that refers to “a foreign language or dialect”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary. Fortunately, today's Wordle answer is not so tricky. It is a simple word and is not expected to be a headache, especially for seasoned players. But, if you're struggling to solve it, then check out the hints, clues and Wordle answer for March 21.

What is Wordle?

Developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis, Wordle is a word-based puzzle game where players come across a 5x6 grid of empty boxes. Players must fill in the right letters and form a meaningful 5-letter word, and that becomes your answer. There's one distinct difference between Wordle and normal crossword puzzles - the absence of hints. Thus, players must use their intelligence to guess the Wordle answer correctly, Moreover, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle hints

Before delving into Wordle clues, it is important to have a calm mind and a thought-out strategy to solve the puzzle. Before guessing the word itself, players are advised to get the letters right and then place them to form a meaningful word. Check out Wordle clues below.

Wordle clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is something that trees provide.

What are you waiting for? Go ahead and give Wordle a try! But if you still find yourself stuck, then check out the Wordle answer for March 21 below.

Wordle answer for March 21

WARNING! This is your last chance to go back and guess the Wordle answer! But if you're on your last attempt, then check out the Wordle answer for March 21 below.

The answer for Wordle today is SHADE. It refers to “comparative darkness and coolness caused by shelter from direct sunlight,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

