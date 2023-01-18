 Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,435 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25657/heroimage/micromax-canvas-doodle-4-q391-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25657/images/Design/micromax-canvas-doodle-4-q391-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25657/images/Design/micromax-canvas-doodle-4-q391-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25657/images/Design/micromax-canvas-doodle-4-q391-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25657/images/Design/micromax-canvas-doodle-4-q391-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,435
    8 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,435
    8 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 7,705 M.R.P. ₹9,990
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 price in India starts at Rs.9,435. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 is Rs.7,705 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 price in India starts at Rs.9,435. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 is Rs.7,705 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 85.3 mm
    • 165.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 8.3 mm
    Display
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 184 ppi
    • 70.14 %
    General
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • May 29, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • No
    • Micromax
    • Canvas Doodle 4 Q391
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.2 W/kg, Body: 0.57 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v3.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 price in India at 9,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Canvas Doodle 4 Q391