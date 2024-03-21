 Fathom: From meeting transcriptions to summaries, 5 ways this AI tool helps increase productivity | How-to
Home How To Fathom: From meeting transcriptions to summaries, 5 ways this AI tool helps increase productivity

Fathom: From meeting transcriptions to summaries, 5 ways this AI tool helps increase productivity

Tired of creating meeting notes and listening to recordings? Let the Fathom tool do these tasks for you. Check out 5 ways this AI tool helps increase productivity.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 17:20 IST
Icon
Fathom AI
Know how the Fathom AI tool helps users increase productivity. (Pexels)
Fathom AI
Know how the Fathom AI tool helps users increase productivity. (Pexels)

Are you struggling with keeping meeting notes and focusing on the conversation at the same time? You're not alone. It is very easy to miss out on a few points and important conversations in the meeting while keeping notes of the same. To keep up with the meeting notes, there's an AI note-taking tool called Fathom which has the potential to solve all your meeting troubles. The AI tool is designed to gather meeting notes and summarize them in an understandable way which can also be shared with other team members. Know more about Fathom and how it helps increase productivity.

What is the Fathom tool?

Fathom is an AI note-taking tool that can record, transcribe, and take meeting notes on your behalf. This enables users to pay attention to details of what is being said rather than struggling to note every point down. According to the Fathom website, “Fathom users save 20 mins per meeting, 1.5 weeks a year.” It does not create meetings but also allows users to share small snippets or clips of the meeting to catch the specific details that are being shared. Therefore, users will not have to go through the entire meeting recording. Know more about how Fathom contributes to employee productivity.

Also read: AudioNotes app: Improve your productivity with this voice-based and AI-powered note-taking tool

How Fathom tool help improve team productivity?

  1. Fathom's AI meeting assistant accurately records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings from tools such as Zoom, Google Meet or Microsoft Teams. It captures every detail and provides compressive minutes of meetings.
  2. No more post-meeting data entry as Fathom automatically syncs meeting summaries and tasks to your CRM tools such as HubsSpot, Zapier, and other tools.
  3. The generated summaries or transcription can be easily copied to Slack, Google Docs, Gmail or other task manager apps. Users simply need to press the “Copy recap” button and select their preferred app.
  4. The tool also enables users to organize and search their recorded and transcribed meeting videos so they can visit the meeting any time they want to gather information.
  5. Fathom's keyword alert feature allows users to capture important moments of the meeting on a weekly, daily or real-time basis.

Also read: Spark+AI app: Check 5 ways to create formal and error-free emails with AI assistant

These are some of the advanced features of the Fathom tool which saves users the time and effort to prepare meeting notes. It should be noted that Fathom is a subscription-based app, however, you can use the free trial version for 14 days. The subscription plans start from $32 per month, per user.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 17:19 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets