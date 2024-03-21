Fathom: From meeting transcriptions to summaries, 5 ways this AI tool helps increase productivity

Are you struggling with keeping meeting notes and focusing on the conversation at the same time? You're not alone. It is very easy to miss out on a few points and important conversations in the meeting while keeping notes of the same. To keep up with the meeting notes, there's an AI note-taking tool called Fathom which has the potential to solve all your meeting troubles. The AI tool is designed to gather meeting notes and summarize them in an understandable way which can also be shared with other team members. Know more about Fathom and how it helps increase productivity.

What is the Fathom tool?

Fathom is an AI note-taking tool that can record, transcribe, and take meeting notes on your behalf. This enables users to pay attention to details of what is being said rather than struggling to note every point down. According to the Fathom website, “Fathom users save 20 mins per meeting, 1.5 weeks a year.” It does not create meetings but also allows users to share small snippets or clips of the meeting to catch the specific details that are being shared. Therefore, users will not have to go through the entire meeting recording. Know more about how Fathom contributes to employee productivity.

How Fathom tool help improve team productivity?

Fathom's AI meeting assistant accurately records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings from tools such as Zoom, Google Meet or Microsoft Teams. It captures every detail and provides compressive minutes of meetings. No more post-meeting data entry as Fathom automatically syncs meeting summaries and tasks to your CRM tools such as HubsSpot, Zapier, and other tools. The generated summaries or transcription can be easily copied to Slack, Google Docs, Gmail or other task manager apps. Users simply need to press the “Copy recap” button and select their preferred app. The tool also enables users to organize and search their recorded and transcribed meeting videos so they can visit the meeting any time they want to gather information. Fathom's keyword alert feature allows users to capture important moments of the meeting on a weekly, daily or real-time basis.

These are some of the advanced features of the Fathom tool which saves users the time and effort to prepare meeting notes. It should be noted that Fathom is a subscription-based app, however, you can use the free trial version for 14 days. The subscription plans start from $32 per month, per user.

