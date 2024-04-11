 How to port your mobile number to Airtel online from Jio, Vi | How-to
Home How To How to port your mobile number to Airtel online from Jio, Vi

How to port your mobile number to Airtel online from Jio, Vi

Airtel mobile number porting: Switching your mobile number from Jio, Vi, or BSNL to Airtel is a simple process that can be done online or offline. Detailed steps here.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 07:55 IST
Airtel Black
Porting to Airtel allows you to maintain your existing mobile number, ensuring continuity in communication. (REUTERS)
Porting to Airtel allows you to maintain your existing mobile number, ensuring continuity in communication.

In India's bustling telecom industry, users often contemplate changing service providers for various reasons. If you're considering switching from Jio, Vi, or BSNL to Airtel, the process is straightforward but requires adherence to specific steps. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to port your mobile number to Airtel, both online and offline.

Port Your Mobile Number to Airtel Online

Step 1: Begin by sending an SMS with the message "PORT your mobile number" to 1900. You'll receive a Unique Porting Code (UPC) via SMS, crucial for the subsequent steps.

Step 2: Head to Airtel's website or app to choose your preferred recharge plan. Complete the accompanying form with your personal details, including address, email, and phone number.

Step 3: After filling out the form, hit the 'Submit' button to proceed with your porting request.

Step 4: Expect a call from an Airtel executive confirming the delivery of your new Airtel SIM card following your port request submission.

Step 5: When the Airtel executive delivers the SIM card, ensure you have valid identification and address proof documents ready, along with the UPC code received earlier.

Step 6: Upon successful verification of your documents and UPC, your existing number will be activated on the Airtel network within 48 hours.

Port Your Mobile Number to Airtel Offline

Step 1: Locate the nearest Airtel store if you prefer the traditional offline method.

Step 2: Carry valid identity and address proof documents such as Aadhaar card, driving licence, or electricity bill.

Step 3: At the Airtel store, send an SMS with the message "PORT your phone number" to 1900 to generate the Unique Porting Code (UPC).

Step 4: Visit the Airtel store and provide your alternative mobile number, address proof, UPC code, and OTP received at that moment.

Step 5: Follow the instructions of the Airtel store executive to complete the necessary document formalities.

Step 6: After completing the formalities, pay for the initial recharge plan required for porting to Airtel.

Step 7: Your SIM will be successfully ported to Airtel within 48 hours after completing all the steps at the Airtel store.

