Wordle today: Build on your streak! Check hints, clues and solution now to puzzle No. 973

Wordle today: During the past week, Wordle enthusiasts have encountered challenging answers like SCRAM, TALON, and STASH, making the guessing process quite intricate and tough to decipher. This trend continues with Wordle 870, where the answer poses a significant challenge, and this is so especially for newcomers. To succeed, players should try and rely not just on their vocabulary, but also maintain a composed mindset while playing the guessing game. Don't randomly guess words because there are only a few tries allowed. It's important to have a good strategy, but if you're unsure, don't panic. Scroll down to see Wordle hints and clues to improve your chances of solving the puzzle. The answer for Wordle today is at the bottom.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game you can play every day. In the game, you see a grid with 5 rows and 6 columns of empty boxes. Your job is to guess the right letters to make a real word. It's not like crossword puzzles because there are no hints. It's a bit challenging! You have to guess 5 letters in just 6 tries. When you guess a letter right and it's in the right place, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

The Wordle answer for today doesn't repeat any letters, and it's a rare word not commonly used in everyday talk. To help you, we've shared the Wordle clues below so you can learn more about the word. Start with words that have lots of vowels and use an elimination strategy. Check out the clues for today's Wordle 973 challenge below to find out more.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter P.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter M.

3. There is only one vowel ‘A' in today's Wordle answer.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — The Bible has this information.

And that's it! These, we think, should be plenty to get you through the puzzle. However, you can view the Wordle answer for today by scrolling down if you're still unclear.

Wordle today: Answer for February 17

HOLD ON! Wait! Are you certain you want to know the Wordle 973 answer right now, or would you rather wait a little longer? This is your last chance to try cracking today's Wordle answer on your own. However, if you're on your final attempt and believe the risk isn't worth losing your winning streak, check out the Wordle answer now.

The answer for Wordle today is PSALM. It refers to "a sacred song or poem used in worship, especially one of the biblical hymns collected in the Book of Psalms,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Kudos for maintaining your Wordle streak! I hope you had less trouble solving the puzzle. To solve a fresh puzzle, additional hints, and new methods, come back tomorrow.

