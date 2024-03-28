5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more

The Indian IT sector may be set to soar globally with AI, experts assert. In another development, the US Federal agencies are mandated to test AI for bias and oversight. Additionally, the US government has also implemented safeguards against AI, ensuring transparency. All this, and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Indian IT sector set to soar globally with AI, experts assert

AI is poised to elevate Indian IT sector globally, asserts Prakash Jain, Executive Chairman of Inspira Enterprise India Ltd. With India exporting $270 billion IT services last year, Jain credits government support for easing business hurdles. He highlights India's skilled workforce and predicts AI's pervasive impact, dismissing job loss fears. Vishal Chordia sees AI empowering workers and touts India's global awareness for healthy food, according to a PTI report.

2. US Federal agencies mandated to test AI for bias and oversight

The White House mandates US federal agencies to conduct bias testing on AI tools, appoint Chief AI Officers for oversight. Measures aim to mitigate risks like discrimination and privacy violations. Agencies must implement safeguards by Dec. 1, including opt-out options for TSA facial recognition and ensuring fairness in healthcare. VP Kamala Harris aims for global AI policy model, according to a report by Bloomberg.

3. US government implements AI safeguards for transparency

US mandates AI safeguards for government use, and prioritises transparency. Agencies must implement measures by Dec. 1 to protect rights and safety, combat algorithmic discrimination, and disclose AI usage details. President Biden's executive order invokes safety tests for AI systems, ensuring public safety. Concerns over generative AI's impact on jobs, elections, and human autonomy persist, according to a Reuters report.

4. Hon Hai hits record high amid AI hype

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Apple's iPhone maker, achieves record high amidst AI excitement, outweighing smartphone sector concerns. Despite previous lag in Taiwan, fourth-quarter earnings optimism boosts shares by 46% year-to-date. AI revenue could contribute half of server revenue, per JPMorgan analysts, though overall AI exposure remains lower than competitors. Hon Hai now overbought on Taiwan index, Bloomberg reported.

5. Japanese AI offers personalised relief for chronic back pain

NEC Corporation and Tokyo Medical and Dental University introduce AI tools for chronic lower back pain. Utilizing 2D/3D human pose estimation, it evaluates skeletal structure and joint conditions. Abductive reasoning technology swiftly identifies pain causes, recommending personalized exercise videos. With Japan's ageing population, addressing CLBP becomes crucial. Ministry of Health study highlights CLBP's prevalence in Japan, Mobile health news reported.