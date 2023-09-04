Ahead of iPhone 15 Pro launch, check out the likely design changes

A significant departure from tradition, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to replace the physical mute switch with a flexible, programmable solid-state action button.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 17:39 IST
It is expected that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro will increase to $1099. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple's grand event is around the corner and we have heard all kinds of speculations about the iPhone 15 launch. It will be exciting to see what Apple has to offer for its Pro model. Recently new details about the iPhone 15 Pro have emerged, promising significant design changes and features that have tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

According to a report by Tom's Guide, the iPhone 15 Pro will have 7 big design changes. Let's take a look at the design changes the iPhone 15 Pro will have that will make it stand apart from the iPhone 14 Pro:

1. Titanium Build: 

The iPhone 15 Pro can have a tougher yet lighter grade 5 titanium build. This change not only enhances durability but also offers a sleek and modern look. However, there are speculations that this upgrade might come at a price, with 'Pro' models potentially costing anything from $100 to $200 more than their predecessors.

2. Camera Upgrades:

The rear camera layout appears familiar, but rumors suggest that the lenses may be larger, though this remains unconfirmed. Another leak indicates that the camera arrangement might be tweaked to accommodate a new periscope zoom, likely exclusive to the Pro Max variant, promising improved photography and zoom capabilities.

3. Curved Design:

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature slightly curved edges, offering a compromise between the sharp-edged iPhone 14 series and the more rounded designs of earlier iPhones. This shift aims to enhance comfort and grip for users.

4. Action Button: 

A significant departure from tradition, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to replace the physical mute switch with a flexible, programmable solid-state action button. While it still allows users to toggle the ringer, it opens up possibilities for programming the button for other functions.

5. USB-C Port: 

One of the most significant changes is Apple's shift to a USB-C charging port, aligning with a European Union mandate for universal charging standards by 2024. This move will provide users with faster charging options and increased compatibility with a wide range of devices, including Android ones.

6. New Color Options: 

Apple is reportedly introducing two new color options for the iPhone 15 Pro: blue and gray. The gray variant, possibly named Titanium Gray or Titan Gray. However, this new option may replace the gold variant we've seen in previous Pro iPhones.

7-Thinner bezels: 

The recent speculations say that this time iPhone 15 Pro will have thinner bezels. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 Pro's border will shrink to just 1.5mm.

Pricing and Expectations: 

With these significant design changes and features, the iPhone 15 Pro is poised to make a substantial impact. While the upgrades are exciting, consumers may need to prepare for a potential increase in price compared to previous flagship models. It is expected that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro will be $1099.

Please keep in mind that these features and price hikes are just speculations and Apple has still not revealed anything officially. All these exciting changes will be unveiled at the Apple event slated for September 12.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 15:11 IST
