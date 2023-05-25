Big discount rolled out on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Amazon; check price now

The latest Amazon sale has rolled out a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Just do this and get it at an affordable rate.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 25 2023, 12:36 IST
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Get the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at an insanely low price on Amazon. Read the deal in detail. (HT Tech)

Amazon is back with another "Blockbuster Value Days" sale, which is live until May 26. Wondering what all it has for you? From affordable smartphones to premium ones, you can save huge amounts of money by going for these deals. A quick glance at these tempting deals showed us one in particular was special - it is on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. HT Tech review called it, "The nice flagship for everyone". Galaxy S21 FE discount is a whopping 56 percent.

Take a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a smartphone that offers exceptional value for its price. It is the perfect choice for you, offering a combination of features and affordability that is hard to beat.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is currently being offered at an incredible 56 percent discount on Amazon. This substantial reduction brings down the original price of Rs. 74999 as per Amazon listing to just Rs. 32800. Additionally, you have the opportunity to further lower the cost of the phone by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon.

Bank offers: The bank offers that can be availed include a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC bank credit and debit cards with up to Rs. 1500 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.

B0C1Z8WTS6

Exchange offer: Moreover, to enjoy the benefits of an exchange offer, all you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition. You can exchange your old phone to get further off of up to Rs. 22950 on the phone. If you avail maximum discount on the card offers and exchange deal, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to Rs. 8350.

However, it must be noted that the maximum discount will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone. Hence, you should check that before proceeding.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: What all does it have to offer

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE got a superb 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate; a genuinely nice triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide primary lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, with a 32MP selfie camera on the front; effortless performance with Exynos 2100 chipset, and delivers an overall well-rounded user experience.

First Published Date: 25 May, 12:14 IST
