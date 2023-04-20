Apple iPhone 11 gets JAW DROPPING deal! Price falls to 18749 from 48900 on Flipkart

Want an iPhone? You can get the Apple iPhone 11 for just Rs. 18749 on Flipkart today. Here is how.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 09:48 IST
iPhone 11
View all Images
Here is how you can get iPhone 11 at reduced price on Flipkart. (Pexels)

Which iPhone model do you want to buy? With so many options to choose from, the price tag attached with it plays a crucial part in deciding. From the latest iPhone 14 series to the iPhone 11, several Apple iPhones are available at unbelievably discounted rates on Flipkart. If you are a bit budget conscious and also want to try an iPhone, then one of the most enticing deals to grab is on the iPhone 11. With the help of the offers, the price of the iPhone 11 (128GB storage variant) can drop from Rs. 48900 to Rs. 18749 on Flipkart. Check the offer details here.

iPhone 11 price drop on Flipkart: Discount and offers

You can grab an Apple iPhone 11 today at a discount of 7 percent on Flipkart. With the help of the discount the price of the iPhone 11 (128GB storage variant) has dropped from Rs. 48900 to Rs. 44999. Meanwhile, if you have an old smartphone, you can avail the exchange offer too. All you need to do is exchange your old smartphone in good working condition.

If you avail the exchange offer, you can further get the price of the iPhone 11 reduced by up to Rs. 26250. On availing both the discount and exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the iPhone 11 price can come down to Rs. 18749.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, Flipkart is offering only two bank offers on the iPhone 11. The offers include- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

iPhone 11: How to grab the deal online

Step 1:

Go to Flipkart and search for the iPhone 11.
Step 2:

Select the colour and storage variant of the phone you want to buy.
Step 3:

Click on 'Buy with exchange', if you want to avail the exchange offer.
Step 4:

Tap on Buy Now, and proceed to making payment. You can opt for the bank offers while making payments.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 09:48 IST
