Apple to roll out AI-powered Siri with iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, say analysts; exciting fare on cards

It is being suggested that Apple will likely make an AI push at this year’s WWDC 2024 with iOS 18 featuring next-generation Siri that will be powered by an AI chatbot.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 25 2024, 12:23 IST
Apple shuts down Siri-linked AI ops! Layoffs, relocations loom over employees
Siri
1/6 1. Apple is shutting down its 121-person Data Operations Annotations team in San Diego, responsible for enhancing Siri through voice service queries' accuracy.  (unsplash)
2/6 2. The affected Apple team, with a history of addressing privacy concerns related to Siri query accuracy, has a small number of employees assisting Apple's move to AI products based on large language models, with plans to announce details in June.  (unsplash)
3/6 3. The team was informed of a relocation to Austin to merge with the Texas counterpart, with employees given until the end of February to decide. Those unwilling to relocate will face termination on April 26.  (unsplash)
4/6 4. Apple, offering $7,000 relocation stipends, stated that all current employees have the opportunity to continue their roles in Austin.   (unsplash)
5/6 5. Apple's San Diego employees were caught by surprise. In fact, they were expecting a relocation within the city, not Texas.  (unsplash)
6/6 6. Some employees are uncertain about eligibility for other roles due to a lack of engineering backgrounds. The move could potentially result in layoffs for several dozen Apple workers. (unsplash)
Siri
Apple to launch AI-powered Siri at WWDC 2024, suggest Morgan Stanley analysts. (Unsplash)

Could a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot be on the cards for Apple? A new report suggests so! The Cupertino-based tech giant has long been reported to be working on AI tech that it could incorporate into its suite of products such as the iPhone. A report last year even stated that Apple was developing its Large Language Model (LLM), dubbed as AppleGPT. Now, it is being suggested the tech giant will likely make an AI push this year with iOS 18 featuring the next-generation Siri and it will be powered by an AI chatbot. Know what's coming.

AI chatbot-powered Siri

According to a Financial Times report, this year's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will witness the launch of Apple's next OS for iPhone, dubbed as iOS 18. However, one thing will be different. Morgan Stanley analysts believe that this update will have generative AI in focus, and it could bring a new Siri that is powered by LLMs.

So far, Apple has hung back when it comes to generative AI, while its peers including Google and Samsung have launched smartphones with AI heavily involved. However, Apple has likely been playing its traditional waiting game perfecting its AI tech before unveiling it to the world.

Igor Jablokov, chief executive of AI Pryon and founder of Yap told FT, “They tend to hang back and wait until there is a confluence of technology, and they can offer one of the finest representations of that technology”.

Previous hints at AI

According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at a Hong Kong investment firm, Apple will start implementing generative AI on iPhone and iPad in late 2024. In efforts to do so, the company is reportedly building about 100 AI servers this year, and more could be built in 2024, as it has plans to offer cloud-based AI. Moreover, Apple is also reportedly working on an on-device AI technology called ‘edge AI'.

As per the reports, Apple is looking to incorporate AI into as many apps as possible. Apple Music could get auto-generated playlists, while apps like Keynote or Pages could get a feature that automatically generates slide decks. It is also looking to bolster AppleCare with generative AI.

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here.

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here.

First Published Date: 25 Jan, 12:01 IST
