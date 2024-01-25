Apple to roll out AI-powered Siri with iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, say analysts; exciting fare on cards

Could a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot be on the cards for Apple? A new report suggests so! The Cupertino-based tech giant has long been reported to be working on AI tech that it could incorporate into its suite of products such as the iPhone. A report last year even stated that Apple was developing its Large Language Model (LLM), dubbed as AppleGPT. Now, it is being suggested the tech giant will likely make an AI push this year with iOS 18 featuring the next-generation Siri and it will be powered by an AI chatbot. Know what's coming.

AI chatbot-powered Siri

According to a Financial Times report, this year's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will witness the launch of Apple's next OS for iPhone, dubbed as iOS 18. However, one thing will be different. Morgan Stanley analysts believe that this update will have generative AI in focus, and it could bring a new Siri that is powered by LLMs.

So far, Apple has hung back when it comes to generative AI, while its peers including Google and Samsung have launched smartphones with AI heavily involved. However, Apple has likely been playing its traditional waiting game perfecting its AI tech before unveiling it to the world.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Igor Jablokov, chief executive of AI Pryon and founder of Yap told FT, “They tend to hang back and wait until there is a confluence of technology, and they can offer one of the finest representations of that technology”.

Previous hints at AI

According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at a Hong Kong investment firm, Apple will start implementing generative AI on iPhone and iPad in late 2024. In efforts to do so, the company is reportedly building about 100 AI servers this year, and more could be built in 2024, as it has plans to offer cloud-based AI. Moreover, Apple is also reportedly working on an on-device AI technology called ‘edge AI'.

As per the reports, Apple is looking to incorporate AI into as many apps as possible. Apple Music could get auto-generated playlists, while apps like Keynote or Pages could get a feature that automatically generates slide decks. It is also looking to bolster AppleCare with generative AI.

Also read other top stories today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here.

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!