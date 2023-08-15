Big iPhone 15 Pro leak reveals A17 Bionic may spring massive surprise

A new leak allegedly shows the Geekbench 6 scores for the Apple A17 Bionic chipset that is expected to be featured in the iPhone 15 Pro models. The scores show that the smartphone might have received a massive upgrade.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 12:56 IST
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro’s raw performance might get a major boost after a new leak shared alleged Geekbench 6 scores of A17 Bionic SoC. (Representative Image) (Pexels)
Phone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro’s raw performance might get a major boost after a new leak shared alleged Geekbench 6 scores of A17 Bionic SoC. (Representative Image) (Pexels)

We are very near the Apple September event where it is believed that the iPhone 15 series will be unveiled. However, the leaks and rumors are not stopping. A new leak has surfaced which suggests that the A17 Bionic chipset, which is expected to be equipped in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, has performed above expectations in Geekbench scores in both single-core and multicore metrics. If the leaks are to be believed, then the buyers are in for a massive treat as it will make the Apple smartphones the most powerful phone for quite a long time.

The information comes from Tech creator Naveen Tech Wala who posted what he alleges is the performance score for the A17 Bionic chipset fitted in the iPhone 15 Pro. As per the benchmark test, the 3nm processor scored 3269 on single-core performance and 7666 on multicore performance. The image shared by him also comes with details that the test was done for the A17 Bionic in the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone which has 6 cores and a processor frequency of 3700 MHz.

Apple A17 Bionic chipset to get a huge performance upgrade

The scores are also impressive because it also potentially beats the score of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which was leaked by another tipster who quoted Weibo. This would mean that the upcoming Apple processor is not only more powerful than any existing chipsets but also its biggest rival which is expected to be launched in the near future. It should be noted that its other rival, Dimensity 9300, which can feature Cortex-X4, has not been featured on Geekbench anywhere and we do not know how powerful it can be.


mobile to buy?

We earlier reported that the A17 Bionic chipset will be a 3nm processor, allowing for more transistors to fit into it. A higher number of transistors will create a more powerful integrated circuit improving its performance and also allowing for better control of the flow of current, making it more efficient.

However, it should be noted that the information shared here comes from a leak, and it may or may not be accurate with regard to A17 Bionic's performance. No official sources have confirmed these numbers, so you are advised to wait till the launch of the iPhone 15 series when the authentic numbers will arrive.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 12:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets