Budget phones under 15000: From Samsung, Redmi to Realme, grab these amazing and affordable handsets

Budget phones under 15000: Want a feature-filled smartphone but have a tight budget? Do not worry, we have got you covered. There are various budget smartphones available in the market which have amazing features. If you are looking for a budget phone for yourself with excellent specifications, then you don't have to wait anymore. We have made a list of 5 smartphones that are available under Rs.15000. Let's take a look at these in-budget smartphones and choose for yourself according to your needs.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is a budget-friendly option with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable to 8GB using RAM Plus. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core processor and runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1. The 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. The phone features a 13MP dual camera setup and a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. This device is priced at an M.R.P. of Rs.13499.

iKall Z3

This is an affordable 4G smartphone made in India that offers a range of features for just Rs.9999. It comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display, providing a clear and vibrant visual experience. This smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz Octa-Core processor and runs on Android 10. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It boasts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Oppo A17k

This smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels, The device is IPX4 water-resistant and comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 4GB extended RAM. The phone is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor and boasts a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. It has a 5MP front camera for selfies and an 8MP rear camera for photography. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.12999.

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12C comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with enhanced gaming capabilities and 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of storage. The device features a 50MP AI dual camera with portrait and night modes and a 6.71-inch HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass. It comes 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger included. This smartphone is priced at an M.R.P. of Rs.13999.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery. This smartphone offers up to 8GB of RAM with RAM Plus and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. The phone features a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup. It runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4 and is powered by an octa-core processor. Additionally, it features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity O display. This feature-packed device is available at an M.R.P. of Rs.14999.

