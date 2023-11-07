Icon

Budget phones under 15000: From Samsung, Redmi to Realme, grab these amazing and affordable handsets

Budget phones under 15000: From Samsung to Tecno, there are multiple brands out there in the market wo are selling a variety of budget smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 14:00 IST
Icon
Best Amazon deals on OTG, microwaves: Check Samsung, Bajaj, Morphy Richards, more
Samsung Galaxy M13
1/5 Morphy Richard  30 Litre Oven Toaster Griller microwave: It is a 30-litre microwave with OTG settings. The microwave comes with an oven light which automatically turns on when you open the door till the end of the cooking cycle. It features 6 mode options for baking, toasting, grilling and roasting. It is equipped with convection and rotisserie functions for smart cooking. The microwave retails for Rs.17095, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.8340, giving you a 51 percent discount. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Samsung 32L Convection Microwave Oven: It is a 32-litre microwave perfect for a big family. It can be used for grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. Its smart features include slim fry technology, tandoor technology, curd any time, wide grill, easy-to-clean mode, etc. It has various modes that will enable you to cook any type of food. The Samsung microwave is priced at Rs.20000, however, you can get it for Rs.16990, giving you a 15 percent discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M13
3/5 Bajaj 50 Litre Digital Oven Toaster: It is a 50-litre convection oven which features a motorised rotisserie, Digital display and touch controls,  convection mode and more. The microwave comes with 2 cooking trays, food and crumb tray, tray and rotisserie handle, a barbeque tray, 4 skewer rods, a long rotisserie skewer with 2 forks, a tong for cooking tray, a tong for rotisserie and a baking tray. The Bajaj oven retails for Rs.17250, however, you can get it for Rs.9999, giving you a 42 percent discount. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M13
4/5 Wipro Vesta 28 L Oven Toast Grill: It has a 28-litre capacity which is perfect for small family. It comes with various smart functions that enable users to cook up to 50 recipes. Users can Toast, bake, broil, roast, and grill with the help of Wipro OTG. It is integrated with automatic shut off and the bell notification. The microwave retails for Rs.11499, however, you can get it for 7699, giving you a 33 percent discount.  (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M13
5/5 LG 21 L Convection Microwave: This microwave is perfect for a small family. It can be used for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. It is equipped with a Quartz heater which laminated the risk for hand injury. It also has I-wave technology for healthy cooking. It also has 151 auto cook menu which has various preset modes for effortless cooking. The LG microwave retails for Rs.14499, but, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.9999, giving you a 31 percent discount. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M13
icon View all Images
Choose budget smartphones under 15000, according to your needs. (Samsung)

Budget phones under 15000: Want a feature-filled smartphone but have a tight budget? Do not worry, we have got you covered. There are various budget smartphones available in the market which have amazing features. If you are looking for a budget phone for yourself with excellent specifications, then you don't have to wait anymore. We have made a list of 5 smartphones that are available under Rs.15000. Let's take a look at these in-budget smartphones and choose for yourself according to your needs.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is a budget-friendly option with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable to 8GB using RAM Plus. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core processor and runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1. The 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage. The phone features a 13MP dual camera setup and a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. This device is priced at an M.R.P. of Rs.13499.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BMGC6LHP-1

iKall Z3

This is an affordable 4G smartphone made in India that offers a range of features for just Rs.9999. It comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display, providing a clear and vibrant visual experience. This smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz Octa-Core processor and runs on Android 10. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It boasts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

B0CJV1H3F9-2

Oppo A17k

This smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels, The device is IPX4 water-resistant and comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 4GB extended RAM. The phone is powered by a MediaTek P35 processor and boasts a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. It has a 5MP front camera for selfies and an 8MP rear camera for photography. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.12999.

B0BMQSF1M4-3

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12C comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with enhanced gaming capabilities and 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of storage. The device features a 50MP AI dual camera with portrait and night modes and a 6.71-inch HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass. It comes 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger included. This smartphone is priced at an M.R.P. of Rs.13999.

B0BYN34PGJ-4

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery. This smartphone offers up to 8GB of RAM with RAM Plus and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. The phone features a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup. It runs on Android 12 with One UI Core 4 and is powered by an octa-core processor. Additionally, it features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity O display. This feature-packed device is available at an M.R.P. of Rs.14999.

B0B4F2K7N1-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 13:26 IST
Home Mobile News Budget phones under 15000: From Samsung, Redmi to Realme, grab these amazing and affordable handsets
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon