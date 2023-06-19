Best camera smartphones under 15000: Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Z6 Lite, more

Looking for a camera smartphone but have a limited budget? Check out these camera smartphones under Rs. 15000 – Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 18:03 IST
camera smartphones under 15000
From Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14 to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G – check out these best camera smartphones under Rs. 15000. (HT Tech)
camera smartphones under 15000
From Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14 to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G – check out these best camera smartphones under Rs. 15000. (HT Tech)

There was atime when smartphone buyers had to compromise a lot on the specs while buying a budget smartphone. But not anymore. From decent cameras, powerful battery to good performance – you can find some amazing smartphones at an affordable price. If you are looking for the best camera smartphones and have a budget of under Rs. 15000, then you are at the right spot. Here we have curated a list of top camera smartphones that you can get for under Rs. 15000. From Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14 to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G – check out these options.

Camera smartphones under 15000

Realme C55

Priced at Rs. 10999, Realme C55 comes with some interesting specs and features at an affordable price. For photography, it features a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP secondary camera, which clicks impressive images in daylight. Apart from this, it features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, and a 5000mAh battery, and the performance is based on the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset.

Also read: Capture the moment: Best camera mobile phones under 10000

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C711ZTQS-1

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

A dual-camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary and a 2MP macro sensor captures decent photos in daylight - it maintains details and slightly enhanced colours, which makes the photos social-media ready. With an 8MP selfie lens, iQOO Z6 Lite takes selfies with softer and brighter skin in daylight. It is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and a 5000mAh battery. You can find it priced at Rs. 13999 on Amazon.

Also Read: Smartphones under 50000 with great cameras: Google Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 Plus and more

Samsung Galaxy M14

It has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy M14 packs a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and a large 6000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 14800 on Flipkart.

Also Read: 5 best camera-oriented smartphones under Rs. 80000: Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14 to Pixel 7 Pro

B0BZCR6TNK-3

Oppo A17

Priced at Rs. 12499, the Oppo A17 packs MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 5000mAh battery. It features a 6.56-inch LCD screen and for photography, it brings a dual-camera setup headlined by a 50 MP main camera and 2MP secondary sensor. While in the front, it packs a 5MP camera for selfies.

Redmi Note 12

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch gOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. As far as photography is concerned, it consists of a 48MP main and 2MP depth camera at the back, as well as an 8MP selfie camera. It is priced at Rs. 14999 on Flipkart.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 18:03 IST
Home Mobile News Best camera smartphones under 15000: Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Z6 Lite, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets