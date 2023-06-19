Best camera smartphones under 15000: Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Z6 Lite, more

There was atime when smartphone buyers had to compromise a lot on the specs while buying a budget smartphone. But not anymore. From decent cameras, powerful battery to good performance – you can find some amazing smartphones at an affordable price. If you are looking for the best camera smartphones and have a budget of under Rs. 15000, then you are at the right spot. Here we have curated a list of top camera smartphones that you can get for under Rs. 15000. From Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14 to iQOO Z6 Lite 5G – check out these options.

Camera smartphones under 15000

Realme C55

Priced at Rs. 10999, Realme C55 comes with some interesting specs and features at an affordable price. For photography, it features a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP secondary camera, which clicks impressive images in daylight. Apart from this, it features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, and a 5000mAh battery, and the performance is based on the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

A dual-camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary and a 2MP macro sensor captures decent photos in daylight - it maintains details and slightly enhanced colours, which makes the photos social-media ready. With an 8MP selfie lens, iQOO Z6 Lite takes selfies with softer and brighter skin in daylight. It is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and a 5000mAh battery. You can find it priced at Rs. 13999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M14

It has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy M14 packs a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and a large 6000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 14800 on Flipkart.

Oppo A17

Priced at Rs. 12499, the Oppo A17 packs MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 5000mAh battery. It features a 6.56-inch LCD screen and for photography, it brings a dual-camera setup headlined by a 50 MP main camera and 2MP secondary sensor. While in the front, it packs a 5MP camera for selfies.

Redmi Note 12

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch gOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. As far as photography is concerned, it consists of a 48MP main and 2MP depth camera at the back, as well as an 8MP selfie camera. It is priced at Rs. 14999 on Flipkart.