Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Huge Apple iPad price drop makes it an affordable pick

Looking for early Amazon Prime Day deals? Check out this interesting offer on Apple iPad (9th Generation). The pricey pad just turned affordable.

| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 22:02 IST
Apple iPad 10th Gen in for Review: Step towards a modern era
Apple iPad 10th Generation
1/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation goes up the price ladder with a higher starting price of Rs. 44900. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation gets the new iPad Pro design with slim display bezels and the flat sides. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation has eerie similarities to the iPad Air 5th Gen but the dimensions are different. Also, the FaceTime camera sits in the center and there's no support for the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation gets a stereo speaker setup, a power-key mounted Touch ID sensor, and a USB-C port for charging. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/8 The Apple iPad 10th Generation runs on iPadOS 16.1, offering all the new multitasking features and improved performance. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/8 The 10.9-inch display has thinner bezels and uses an IPS LCD panel. However, the panel isn't laminated to the glass, and it only supports the 1st Gen Apple Pencil. The refresh rate is set at 60Hz. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
7/8 Apple iPad 10th Generation also gets a new Magic Keyboard Folio case, offering the Magic Keyboard and a convenient Folio case to enhance productivity. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
8/8 As for the firepower, the Apple iPad 10th Generation relies on the Apple A14 Bionic chip from the iPhone 12. Performance is adequately fast and smooth, and it also supports 5G networks on the Cellular models. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPad
View all Images
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will begin on July 11 in the US. (Representative) (Unsplash)

Amazon Prime Day Sale is still a few days away, but tempting deals are already here! Yes, early Amazon Prime Day deals are already out and some of them are simply irresistible. Just visit the Amazon website and you can find plenty of amazing deals that will save a big amount of money on a wide range of products. Whether you are looking for a smartphone, headphones, or smartwatches, you can find a perfect deal almost from all brands, including premium ones. Among these, one of the interesting deals that is available is on the Apple iPad 9th Generation.

If you are looking for a basic tablet for study purposes, browsing, and attending meetings, then the iPad (9th Gen) is the perfect option out there for you. Read on to know how much it will cost you.

iPad (9th Gen) price drop

Before knowing the effective price of the iPad (9th Gen), you must note that it was launched back in 2021 at a price of $329 in the US. However, ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can find the 64GB storage variant with Wifi at just $276.21. This translates into the saving of a flat $52.79 without any worries about the trade-in.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But many of you must be wondering, whether you should buy iPad (9th Gen) in 2023 or not. Then just read on to know.

Should you buy iPad (9th Gen) in 2023?

After this massive price drop, the iPad 9th Gen is one of the most affordable options for budget buyers. At this price, this iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display. It also gets an ambient light sensor that enables True Tone, which adjusts screen content to the colour temperature of a room.

The iPad (9th Gen) is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, which can run all apps with ease and even do great multitasking. It can run all the latest games in good graphics, and even do basic photo as well as video editing with ease. For video calling, it has a selfie camera of 12MP. It also has the Home Button for those who like a button for going back to the previous window.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 22:02 IST
