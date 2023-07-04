Forget iPhone 15, Apple might be planning something revolutionary for iPhone 16

While iPhone 15 rumors abound, this iPhone 16 leak reveals that the iPhone 16 might bring a revolutionary change to Apple’s smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 12:34 IST
5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
image caption
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
iPhone 15
View all Images
The iPhone 16 could get a big upgrade, according to leaks. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

While the iPhone 15 launch is months away, we still know quite a lot about the upcoming Apple smartphones. Leaks have revealed information about the display, chipset, camera, and the much-talked-about USB-C charging port. If these leaks are to be believed, the iPhone 15 is setting up to be quite an upgrade compared to the iPhone 14 series. So, if this has got you excited, then you need to know that the iPhone 16 might bring an even bigger, and possibly revolutionary, upgrade to the iPhone.

What is this revolutionary change? Apple can add an under-display Face ID for the first time. According to a report by The Elec, Apple is on-track with its R&D and will be ready in time to bring its under panel technology to the iPhone 16. Initially, the feature is expected to be available for the Pro models, and the next year it can be brought to the non-Pro devices.

However, the same report also mentions that under panel camera technology could take longer and it will not be till 2025 when we will first see this technology deployed.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 16 could get under-display Face ID

So, there are two important points to be noted in these reports. First, that under display Face ID can be ready before the camera, and second, Pro models will be getting this feature at least one year ahead of the non-pro models.

If the leak is to be believed, it also raises the question about how exactly Apple's display will look in 2024. If the camera technology is not ready, there still might be a punch hole cutout for it, but the space that houses the Face ID will not be necessary. This may sound odd, but this can enable Apple in using a smaller Dynamic Island that will convey the same information, but at the cost of less display real estate.

Ross Young begs to differ

While The Elec claimed that 2024 will see Apple taking its Face ID under the display, tipster Ross Young has revealed that it will be at least 2027 before Apple implements the under-display technology in smartphones. Given how Apple tends to be slow with new technology and does not add it to a device till it has optimized it for usage, this prediction just might be true. But in that case, it will be iPhone 19 before we finally see a full-display iPhone from the company!

Do note, the information stated here has not come from any official source. They are all leaks and rumors, so we would advise taking it all with a pinch of salt.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 12:33 IST
Home Mobile News Forget iPhone 15, Apple might be planning something revolutionary for iPhone 16
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets