Forget iPhone 15, Apple might be planning something revolutionary for iPhone 16

While the iPhone 15 launch is months away, we still know quite a lot about the upcoming Apple smartphones. Leaks have revealed information about the display, chipset, camera, and the much-talked-about USB-C charging port. If these leaks are to be believed, the iPhone 15 is setting up to be quite an upgrade compared to the iPhone 14 series. So, if this has got you excited, then you need to know that the iPhone 16 might bring an even bigger, and possibly revolutionary, upgrade to the iPhone.

What is this revolutionary change? Apple can add an under-display Face ID for the first time. According to a report by The Elec, Apple is on-track with its R&D and will be ready in time to bring its under panel technology to the iPhone 16. Initially, the feature is expected to be available for the Pro models, and the next year it can be brought to the non-Pro devices.

However, the same report also mentions that under panel camera technology could take longer and it will not be till 2025 when we will first see this technology deployed.

iPhone 16 could get under-display Face ID

So, there are two important points to be noted in these reports. First, that under display Face ID can be ready before the camera, and second, Pro models will be getting this feature at least one year ahead of the non-pro models.

If the leak is to be believed, it also raises the question about how exactly Apple's display will look in 2024. If the camera technology is not ready, there still might be a punch hole cutout for it, but the space that houses the Face ID will not be necessary. This may sound odd, but this can enable Apple in using a smaller Dynamic Island that will convey the same information, but at the cost of less display real estate.

Ross Young begs to differ

While The Elec claimed that 2024 will see Apple taking its Face ID under the display, tipster Ross Young has revealed that it will be at least 2027 before Apple implements the under-display technology in smartphones. Given how Apple tends to be slow with new technology and does not add it to a device till it has optimized it for usage, this prediction just might be true. But in that case, it will be iPhone 19 before we finally see a full-display iPhone from the company!

Do note, the information stated here has not come from any official source. They are all leaks and rumors, so we would advise taking it all with a pinch of salt.