Google Pixel 7a launch: Price, design, display to chipset - check what you will get

Google Pixel 7a launch is nearing! Here’s all you need to know about this affordable Pixel phone from price to chip.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2023, 13:25 IST
Google Pixel 7a
View all Images
Google Pixel 7a is expected to be announced during Google I/O 2023 event. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)

Google's yearly developer's conference, Google I/O 2023 is just a month away! According to the schedule, Google will kick off the event on May 10 by announcing some new gadgets as well as the next Android 14 OS. The affordable smartphone Google Pixel 7a is one of the most eagerly awaited announcements at the event. Also, thanks to the rumour mills, much of what will be packed on to Google Pixel 7a may have been outed. Here's what all you need to know.

Google Pixel 7a Design

So far, several leaked images and CAD renders have surfaced online suggesting that Google Pixel 7a will take the cues from the main Pixel 7 design. 9to5Google says that Pixel 7a may get a full metal camera frame with cutouts for a dual camera setup at the rear. However, whether will there be any change in the material used as a part of cost-cutting or not is still unknown.

Google Pixel 7a Display

The report also suggests that the Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This will be a big boost from Pixel 6a's 60Hz display. It also says that it will get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 7a cameras

Initial rumours hinted at a significant camera upgrade for the Pixel 7a, including a new sensor and a 50MP camera. However, a recent report from 9to5Google indicates uncertainty as to whether the device will feature a 50MP or 64MP camera.

Google Pixel 7a other specs and features

Rumours suggest that the Google Pixel 7a will run on a Tensor G2 chipset exclusively designed for the Pixel 7 phone series, and may also feature wireless charging, though potentially limited to 5W. While the Pixel 6a offers 18W wired charging through USB-C, it's possible that the Pixel 7a may introduce even faster wired charging capabilities, 9to5Google added.

Google Pixel 7a price is still a secret. However, based on the previous price trends, the report suggested the price of the Pixel 7a to be around the $450-$500 mark.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 13:24 IST
