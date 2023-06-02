Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 with a massive 17 percent price drop!

If you’re planning to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 soon, then we’ve found a great deal for you where it could be yours for a very low price! Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 11:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S23 is part of Samsung’s flagship lineup of smartphones. (Samsung )

While the iPhone has been the talk of the town recently due to the approaching WWDC 2023, Samsung already had its share of the limelight when it unveiled its Galaxy S23 series in February. We had the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 in for review for a while and we found that it offered good looks, a nice and smooth display, tremendous performance, good battery life, and a versatile set of nicely tuned cameras. Thus, it earned the title of a smartphone that “Outshines everything else”.

If you've been looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23, then we've found a great deal for you where it can be yours for a low price. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is originally priced at Rs. 89999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours with a heavy discount right now courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon is offering a huge initial 17 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23. After a discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 74998. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Other offers

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23. You can get up to Rs. 30500 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

B0BT9F9SJJ

Customers can get a flat Rs. 5000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card transactions. Lastly, Amazon is also offering 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 11:21 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 with a massive 17 percent price drop!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets