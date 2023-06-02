Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 with a massive 17 percent price drop!

While the iPhone has been the talk of the town recently due to the approaching WWDC 2023, Samsung already had its share of the limelight when it unveiled its Galaxy S23 series in February. We had the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 in for review for a while and we found that it offered good looks, a nice and smooth display, tremendous performance, good battery life, and a versatile set of nicely tuned cameras. Thus, it earned the title of a smartphone that “Outshines everything else”.

If you've been looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23, then we've found a great deal for you where it can be yours for a low price. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is originally priced at Rs. 89999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours with a heavy discount right now courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Amazon is offering a huge initial 17 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23. After a discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 74998. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Other offers

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23. You can get up to Rs. 30500 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

B0BT9F9SJJ

Customers can get a flat Rs. 5000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card transactions. Lastly, Amazon is also offering 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.